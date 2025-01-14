Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

Mikey Williams Williams arrived in the country Tuesday, geared up for his much-awaited basketball return more than a year since last playing in the PBA with the Tropang Giga.

MANILA, Philippines — Former TNT Tropang Giga ace guard Mikey Williams is making a Philippine comeback with the Strong Group Athletics for the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship from January 24 to February 2.

A two-time Finals Most Valuable Player, Williams and TNT had a contract renewal standoff prior to the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup that led to an eventual contract termination.

Williams’ SGA entry reunited him with head coach Charles Tiu after their championship run with Mighty Sports in the 2019 William Jones Cup and 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

“I’m excited to be working with him again. I was quite close to him before. We won two championships together, and hopefully, we can win another one,” said Tiu.

The 33-year-old Filipino-American will join Jason Brickman, Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso, in spearheading SGA’s local crew alongside Tiu’s St. Benilde troops in NCAA MVP Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez.

Former NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins headlines the frontcourt with Gilas Pilipinas naturalized players Ange Kouame and Andray Blatche alongside added reinforcements in wingmen Malachi Richardson and Terry Larrier.

Dwight Howard on Monday, albeit not part of the team, showed his unwavering support to the team after opting not to play for SGA’s opponents in Dubai.

Howard, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and 2020 NBA champion with the LA Lakers, led SGA last year in Dubai to a runner-up finish following a buzzer-beater defeat to Lebanon’s Al Riyadi.