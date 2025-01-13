Fernandez battles through weather delay, tough Ukraine rival

Canada's Leylah Fernandez hits a shot against Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva during their women's singles match on Day 1 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on January 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Leylah Fernandez showcased her trademark grit and determination to overcome Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva, 7-5, 6-4, in a match riddled with delays and high-stakes moments at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The 30th seed Canadian, known for her resilience and skill under pressure, advanced to the second round despite challenging weather conditions that disrupted play.

The match, held at Melbourne’s Show Court arena, was halted midway due to torrential rain and lightning, a factor that tested both players’ mental toughness. Fernandez initially built a commanding 5-3 lead before the weather intervened.

Upon resumption, the tides appeared to turn as Starodubtseva capitalized on the momentum shift to level the score. However, Fernandez held her ground, sealing the first set with a well-placed dropshot and a ferocious crosscourt forehand winner.

Carrying her momentum into the second set, Fernandez raced ahead to a 5-2 lead, her aggressive baseline play keeping her opponent on the defensive. But Starodubtseva, refusing to give up without a fight, mounted a strong comeback.

A series of thrilling rallies followed, with both players trading powerful groundstrokes and strategic angles. The match ended in dramatic fashion when Starodubtseva’s forehand sailed long after another intense exchange, handing Fernandez the victory.

With the win, Fernandez moved on to face Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in the next round. Bucsa earned her spot by overpowering French wild card entrant Chloe Parquet, 6-3, 6-3.

The upcoming matchup promises to be an intriguing clash of styles as Fernandez seeks to continue her quest for Grand Slam glory in Melbourne.