Philippines begins work on FIVB menâ€™s volleyball world tilt hosting

Philippines begins work on FIVB men’s volleyball world tilt hosting

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 6:41pm
From left: DOT Secretary Christina Frasco, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, Manny V ,Pangilinan. , PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, POC President Bambol Tolentino, PNVF/Avc President Ramon Suzara
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- With the 2025 FIVB men’s volleyball world championship still a few months away, the preparations of the Philippines are on track, as the country hosts the 32-team tournament.

Officials on Friday met at the new Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) office in Taguig City, discussing the preparations for the world championship set from September 12-18.

In an interview after the board meeting, PNVF president Ramon Suzara said that they are “moving forward with the preparations.”

“We had a very good meeting updating on the progress of the World Championship as what Secretary [Christina] Frasco has mentioned. And we are moving forward with the preparations. It's a lot of work, and we need all the support also from the media, and all the stakeholders, sponsors, and all the other people who would like to help the World Championship,” he said.

“So we'll make this happen. [As] the new slogan of FIVB [goes], Together as One. So thank you to all of you, and tuloy-tuloy po tayo,” he added.

Sports patron and business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan said that the Philippines’ hosting of the volleyball event is similar to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but in a larger scale.

“This is reminiscent of the preparations we made for the FIBA World Cup. This time around, it’s 32 countries. So double the number of countries participating,” he said.

“So it will be, at least, in terms of players and probably tourists, probably bigger participation of countries and tourist arrivals. We’re pleased to partner with the government in this effort,” he added.

Frasco, who co-chairs the executive board, said that she is “grateful for all the work that has been put in for the Philippines to be ready to host.”

“It’s a very exciting sports tourism event for the country. And we are confident that this will be a very memorable and successful hosting by the Philippines that will bring volleyball fans and players from all over the world.”

Also present in the meeting were Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann.

Both Tolentino and Bachmann voiced confidence on the country’s hosting.

“It’s the same people involved in the FIBA World Cup hosting, from the private sector to the government, legislators and NSAs so we’re confident that this hosting will also be a great success,” Bachmann stressed.

“Just like the FIBA World Cup, the POC is in full support for this hosting. Just like basketball, now it’s volleyball. We’re preparing also for the 2033 SEA Games hosting in Manila so it’s an all-out preparation for all of us,” Tolentino added.

Before the official start of the competition, the Philippines will hold an International Road Show around the world, Mascot Contest and Launch, Trophy Tour, Media Broadcast Conference, Team Managers Meeting, Test Event and the 100-Day Countdown in June.

Alas Pilipinas is grouped in Pool A with Iran, Egypt and Tunisia. According to the FIVB, the top two teams in the final standings of each pool will advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

This is the Philippines’ second World Cup appearance.

