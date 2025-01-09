Beermen out of EASL playoff race

Hiroshima's Keijiro Mitani (34) shoots over San Miguel's Jeron Teng (21) during their EASL clash Wednesday at te Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

MANILA, Philippine — The San Miguel Beermen have been eliminated from playoff contention in the 2025 East Asia Super League (EASL) season after bowing against the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 94-63, Wednesday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza in Japan.

San Miguel remained winless through four games, with two contests left.

Hiroshima, on the other hand, clinched a playoff berth as they rose to 4-1.

Keijiro Mitani and Nick Mayo spearheaded the Dragonflies with 18 points apiece. Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 12 markers, while Takuto Nakamura and Ryo Yamazaki chipped in 11 each.

It was a dominant win for the Japanese team, as they only trailed once in the game — a 2-3 deficit in the opening minutes.

They then unleashed an 18-4 run to go up by 13, 20-7, and never looked back.

San Miguel was able to cut the lead to within seven, 26-33, in the second quarter after a pair of freebies by Mo Tautuaa.

But a 17-5 blitz capped by a split from the line by Kaine Roberts pushed Hiroshima ahead, 50-31.

San Miguel was still within striking distance in the fourth quarter, trailing by just 15, 53-68.

But from that point, the Dragonflies exploded with a 26-4 bomb that pushed their lead to 37, 94-57 after a triple by Mayo.

New Beermen import Torren Jones finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo had 12 markers, nine boards and two blocks but had a +- of -32.

San Miguel will take on Hong Kong Eastern next week at the PhilSports Arena, before ending their elimination round campaign against the Suwon KT Sonicboom in Korea on February 12.

For its part, Hiroshima will cap off its eliminations against the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots on January 22.