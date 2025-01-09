^

Sports

Beermen out of EASL playoff race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 6:20pm
Beermen out of EASL playoff race
Hiroshima's Keijiro Mitani (34) shoots over San Miguel's Jeron Teng (21) during their EASL clash Wednesday at te Hiroshima Sun Plaza.
(East Asia Super League)

MANILA, Philippine — The San Miguel Beermen have been eliminated from playoff contention in the 2025 East Asia Super League (EASL) season after bowing against the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 94-63, Wednesday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza in Japan.

San Miguel remained winless through four games, with two contests left. 

Hiroshima, on the other hand, clinched a playoff berth as they rose to 4-1. 

Keijiro Mitani and Nick Mayo spearheaded the Dragonflies with 18 points apiece. Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 12 markers, while Takuto Nakamura and Ryo Yamazaki chipped in 11 each.

It was a dominant win for the Japanese team, as they only trailed once in the game — a 2-3 deficit in the opening minutes.

They then unleashed an 18-4 run to go up by 13, 20-7, and never looked back. 

San Miguel was able to cut the lead to within seven, 26-33, in the second quarter after a pair of freebies by Mo Tautuaa. 

But a 17-5 blitz capped by a split from the line by Kaine Roberts pushed Hiroshima ahead, 50-31.

San Miguel was still within striking distance in the fourth quarter, trailing by just 15, 53-68.

But from that point, the Dragonflies exploded with a 26-4 bomb that pushed their lead to 37, 94-57 after a triple by Mayo.

New Beermen import Torren Jones finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo had 12 markers, nine boards and two blocks but had a +- of -32.

San Miguel will take on Hong Kong Eastern next week at the PhilSports Arena, before ending their elimination round campaign against the Suwon KT Sonicboom in Korea on February 12.

For its part, Hiroshima will cap off its eliminations against the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots on January 22.

BASKETBALL

EASL

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, 119-116, to remain on top of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters won their fifth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, blasting the Blackwater...
Sports
fbtw
POC sets wishes for new year

POC sets wishes for new year

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino yesterday called on the private and public...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte
play

Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed sadness over the death of obstacle...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Molina, Meneses depart Cignal HD Spikers

Molina, Meneses depart Cignal HD Spikers

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Cignal HD Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League title bid got dealt with massive blows after two of their pillars —...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards, boxing champs to be feted at PSA Awards

Billiards, boxing champs to be feted at PSA Awards

6 hours ago
Two world champions in boxing and billiards lead the list of major awardees to be feted in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Following costly errors in the end-game of their close loss to NorthPort, Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee is keeping...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines continues to grow role in global golf scene with International Series hosting

Philippines continues to grow role in global golf scene with International Series hosting

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
The Philippines is swiftly carving out a name for itself as a top-tier golfing destination, propelled by a combination of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with