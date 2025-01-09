Liv Golf's International Series headed to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will host a LIV Golf event for the first time via the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus from October 23-26.

To be held at a still-to-be-announced venue, the inaugural tournament will feature big-name players from the LIV Golf League and the top performers on the Asian Tour for the first time in the four-year history of the series.

The Philippine Series is the seventh confirmed offering in LIV’s 2025 calendar.

The International Series India presented by DLF, another new tournament, will open the season from January 30 to February 2 followed by the second edition of International Series Macau presented by Wynn from March 20-23.

The International Series will then make welcome returns to International Series Morocco (July 3-6), BNI Indonesian Masters (August 28-31), the Link Hong Kong Open (October 30 to November 2) and the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers (date still to be confirmed).

Amid strong interest from a diverse range of potential partner destinations, anticipation is building over the three remaining tournaments still to be unveiled, with dates confirmed for May 8-11, September 4-7 and October 2-5.

The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus is sponsored by DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation, CasinoPlus, ArenaPlus and Gamezone.

“Partnering The International Series, with big name stars from LIV Golf and the Asian Tour in the field, will give us access to an important audience in our home market,” said Rafael Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent, Inc.

“The partnership also fits with our vision of collaborating with powerhouse brands in the worlds of sport and entertainment, driving engagement among important new audiences as we continue to grow as a brand.”

For his part, Rahul Singh, head of The International Series, said: “Bringing The International Series to the Philippines is a statement of our intent, underscoring the importance of the country in the growing global golf ecosystem, and our continued promise to bring golf to new markets. “

“As the second new destination to be confirmed for the 2025 campaign, the announcement highlights the blend of new and established markets that are eager to host The International Series and our unique brand of elite level sport featuring LIV Golf stars and hot prospects on the Asian Tour,” he added.

“Working with BingoPlus, a leading digital entertainment platform, highlights the interest in the growing strength of our brand as more partners look to secure involvement and tap into our large, sports-savvy audience.”

It is the second Asian Tour tournament to take place in the country this season after the Philippine Open gets the 2025 schedule underway later this month.

“We are delighted to return to the Philippines for the second time in 2025. It is an important market to us as we continue to elevate our offering across the region, and it is a destination we know the players enjoy, so we welcome the addition to our 2025 schedule,” Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said.

For more information on The International Series, please visit www.internationalseries.com.