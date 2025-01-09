^

Sports

Liv Golf's International Series headed to Philippines

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 4:57pm
Liv Golf's International Series headed to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will host a LIV Golf event for the first time via the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus from October 23-26.

To be held at a still-to-be-announced venue, the inaugural tournament will feature big-name players from the LIV Golf League and the top performers on the Asian Tour for the first time in the four-year history of the series.

The Philippine Series is the seventh confirmed offering in LIV’s 2025 calendar.

The International Series India presented by DLF, another new tournament, will open the season from January 30 to February 2 followed by the second edition of International Series Macau presented by Wynn from March 20-23.

The International Series will then make welcome returns to International Series Morocco (July 3-6), BNI Indonesian Masters (August 28-31), the Link Hong Kong Open (October 30 to November 2) and the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers (date still to be confirmed).

Amid strong interest from a diverse range of potential partner destinations, anticipation is building over the three remaining tournaments still to be unveiled, with dates confirmed for May 8-11, September 4-7 and October 2-5.

The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus is sponsored by DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation, CasinoPlus, ArenaPlus and Gamezone.

 “Partnering The International Series, with big name stars from LIV Golf and the Asian Tour in the field, will give us access to an important audience in our home market,” said Rafael Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent, Inc.

“The partnership also fits with our vision of collaborating with powerhouse brands in the worlds of sport and entertainment, driving engagement among important new audiences as we continue to grow as a brand.”

For his part, Rahul Singh, head of The International Series, said: “Bringing The International Series to the Philippines is a statement of our intent, underscoring the importance of the country in the growing global golf ecosystem, and our continued promise to bring golf to new markets. “

“As the second new destination to be confirmed for the 2025 campaign, the announcement highlights the blend of new and established markets that are eager to host The International Series and our unique brand of elite level sport featuring LIV Golf stars and hot prospects on the Asian Tour,” he added.

“Working with BingoPlus, a leading digital entertainment platform, highlights the interest in the growing strength of our brand as more partners look to secure involvement and tap into our large, sports-savvy audience.”

It is the second Asian Tour tournament to take place in the country this season after the Philippine Open gets the 2025 schedule underway later this month.

 “We are delighted to return to the Philippines for the second time in 2025. It is an important market to us as we continue to elevate our offering across the region, and it is a destination we know the players enjoy, so we welcome the addition to our 2025 schedule,” Cho Minn Thant, commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said.

 For more information on The International Series, please visit www.internationalseries.com.

GOLF

INTERNATIONAL SERIES

LIV GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, 119-116, to remain on top of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

Painters rout Bossing for fifth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters won their fifth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, blasting the Blackwater...
Sports
fbtw
POC sets wishes for new year

POC sets wishes for new year

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino yesterday called on the private and public...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte
play

Philippine Olympic chief wants justice for slain SEA Games medalist Guarte

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed sadness over the death of obstacle...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Molina, Meneses depart Cignal HD Spikers

Molina, Meneses depart Cignal HD Spikers

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Cignal HD Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League title bid got dealt with massive blows after two of their pillars —...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards, boxing champs to be feted at PSA Awards

Billiards, boxing champs to be feted at PSA Awards

5 hours ago
Two world champions in boxing and billiards lead the list of major awardees to be feted in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Following costly errors in the end-game of their close loss to NorthPort, Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee is keeping...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines continues to grow role in global golf scene with International Series hosting

Philippines continues to grow role in global golf scene with International Series hosting

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The Philippines is swiftly carving out a name for itself as a top-tier golfing destination, propelled by a combination of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with