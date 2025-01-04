Hermans reaffirms commitment as Philippine women's futsal squad begins training

The Pinay5 open their four-day training camp at the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation in Muntinlupa City Saturday, January 4.

MANILA, Philippines — The national women’s futsal team formally opened its training camp last Saturday despite the unceremonious transfer of its coach — Vic Hermans — to the men’s team over the holidays.

Pinay5 team manager Daniel Moran said they pushed through with their four-day training camp at the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation in Muntinlupa City to show the players that they are committed to their goal of representing the country in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup that the country will host this November.

A total of 12 of the 14 players showed up led by team captain Isabella Bandoja, who earlier expressed her intention to resign from the national team if the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will push through its plan of replacing Hermans with a new coach.

Also staying with the Pinay5 are Agot Danton, Jada Louise Bicierro, Erissa Rivas, Kaycee Nañola, Joanna Vega, Angelica Teves, Lanie Ortillo, Louraine Evangelista, Mykaella Abeto, Demely Rollon and Althea Rebosura.

Moran said they are pushing through with the program not to defy the PFF, but to recognize the hard work and the sacrifices that the player put in just to gain a once in a lifetime opportunity to vie for a spot in the team that will compete against the best futsal players in the world.

“The girls sacrificed years of commitment. We can’t let them down. We will fight for them,” said Moran, the chairman of The Henry V. Moran Foundation, an organization that sponsors countless football players from the marginalized sector.

“We remain committed to nurturing the futsal players who have dedicated immense sacrifice and effort to their growth and future. These players are true patriots and they will not only represent our nation with pride but will also inspire countless grassroots children as role models.”

Former PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta also rallied behind the Pinay5, saying that Moran and Hermans have made a lot of sacrifices to build the program from ground up.

“We recognize the hard work and sacrifices that The Henry V. Moran Foundation had put in for the development of futsal in the country,” said Araneta, who is also a member of the powerful International Football Federation (FIFA) Council.

“We hope that the new PFF leadership will also do the same and allow coach Vic Hermans and this team — the Pinay5 — represent the country in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in November.”

Trouble in futsal loomed over the Christmas break when the PFF decided to remove Hermans from the team that is preparing for the World Cup.

No explanation was given except that “the decision was made to ensure that the women’s national team is led by someone whose focus and actions are fully aligned with the federation’s objectives and directives, especially as we prepare for critical tournaments, including the AFC qualifications and the 2025 Women’s Futsal World Cup.”

“However, you shall remain as head coach of the Philippine men’s national futsal team. In this capacity, we trust that you will continue to dedicate your expertise and leadership to advance the development and performance of the men’s national team,” PFF president John Gutierez said in a letter to Hermans dated 23 December.

Moran responded, appealing for the retention of the 71-year-old Hermans, who exerted a lot of hard work and sacrifices in developing the team for the past three years.

“We firmly believe that Coach Vic and these players are the best choices to form our national futsal team,” Moran said.

“Unless proven otherwise, they are the most deserving to represent the country and compete in the World Cup.”