Converge comes together

Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2025 | 12:00am
Converge comes together
Charles Tiu.
NCAA / GMA file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The outlook was just a matter of time before Converge lived up to its name and now, the FiberXers are coming together to make a serious push for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs. With a four-game winning streak, Converge is in the upper half of the 13-team standings at 6-2 and will play TNT on Jan. 11, Rain or Shine on Jan. 14, Blackwater on Jan. 19 and San Miguel Beer on Jan. 24 before the quarterfinals begin.

Converge assistant coach Charles Tiu said playing it right and smart is the key to the FiberXers’ success. “We’re playing ball the right way (but) I still want to be a better team defensively and a bit smarter as a team,” he said. “We have solid guard play, we have good balance and more depth with our bigs since Balti’s arrival.”

Justine Baltazar, this year’s first overall draft pick, joined Converge three games into the conference and has been a key addition to the rotation. He’s averaging 7.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 24:28 minutes in five games, including three starts. In the 110-94 win over Meralco last Christmas Day, Baltazar had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Tiu’s reference to “solid guard play” was a tribute to Alec Stockton, Jordan Heading and Deschon Winston who’re norming a combined 43.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 15.9 assists. Beyond the usual suspects, Converge relies on Justin Arana, Kevin Racal, Bryan Santos and BJ Andrade. Additionally, import Cheick Diallo is a workhorse in the middle, averaging 24 points and 15.1 rebounds.

What’s driving Converge to the top is unforgiving team defense. It’s physical and intense. In six wins, Converge has held opponents to an average of 93.2. Both Ginebra and NLEX were limited to 91. In two losses, Converge gave up an average of 112.5 points, indicating where its recipe for victory lies. Overall, the FiberXers are No. 2 in field goal percentage allowed, yielding .425.

Tiu said at the moment, Converge’s lineup is in place. “Right now, I wouldn’t need another piece,” he said. “As for Ben Phillips (Converge’s second round draft pick), I’m not sure actually what’s happening in the negotiations. For this conference, it would be tough (to bring him in) because of our import.” Phillips was recently in Manila to watch the UAAP men’s basketball finals and has gone back to the US. His agent Marvin Espiritu said playing in the third conference is an option. Tiu said active coaching consultant Rajko Toroman recently went back to Belgrade. “No plans yet when Rajko will return but maybe April,” he said.

