FiberXers pull away vs Fuel Masters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 7:39pm
Converge's Jordan Heading (3) shoots over the defense of the Phoenix Fuel Masters during their PBA Commissioner's Cup matchup Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers shrugged off a sluggish start and pulled away late against the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 116-105, in a crucial PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The FiberXers fell behind by 18 points in the opening minutes but recovered in the succeeding quarters to grab their fourth win in six games, while sending Phoenix to a 1-5 win-loss record in the conference.

Jordan Heading and Cheick Diallo powered Converge with 21 markers apiece. The former had six assists and five steals, while the latter had 16 boards, a swat and a steal.

The game was too close to call at the halfway point of the fourth, 94-95, after a layup by Raffy Verano.

The FiberXers then unleashed nine straight points capped by a pair of free throws by Jordan Heading, 104-94, with 3:34 left.

Free throws by Jason Perkins halted the run, but Schonny Winston answered with a deuce of his own.

An and-one play by Tio pumped life into Phoenix, 99-106, with 2:30 left, but Diallo and Alec Stockton teamed up for six points to shut the door on the Fuel Masters’ comeback hopes.

Winston and Bryan Santos chipped in 16 markers apiece, while Stockton had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Donovan Smith lifted Phoenix with 30 points, 18 rebounds and four assists to go with two blocks and a steal. RJ Jazul added 20 markers.

The FiberXers will try to continue rolling as they face Barangay Ginebra on saturday at the Batangas City Coliseum, while Phoenix will have a lengthy rest and will be back in action on January 7th against the Terrafirma Dyip.

