Mocon stars as NLEX boots out his former team Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines -- Facing off against his former team, NLEX Road Warrior Javee Mocon became the grim reaper of the Phoenix Fuel Masters’ quarterfinal hopes in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Mocon, who was traded by Phoenix last year, came up big for the Road Warriors during their All-Filipino Conference clash Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The forward scored 23 points, hauled down nine rebounds and dished out three assists in NLEX's 105-95.

Their win set the quarterfinal picture, ultimately booting out Phoenix from playoff contention.

After the game, Mocon bared that there is extra motivation for him facing the Fuel Masters, who dealt him to NLEX for Ato Ular and a future second round pick.

“Siguro [there is extra motivation], there's always a chip on my shoulder,” he told reporters.

“Whatever team, Rain or Shine, Phoenix. I have to prove, not to anybody at all, just to myself. I have a value that I can still play at a high level,” he added.

With Phoenix trailing by just four, 78-82, with 10:39 remaining in the game, Mocon heated up and scored 13 of the Road Warriors’ 25 fourth quarter points.

Mocon’s outburst came a few days after signing a contract extension with the squad.

“Malaking blessing na, lalo na if you signed with NLEX pa, really generous team. Talagang hindi lang on and off the court,” he said.

“It's added motivation for me, lalo na I'm up against former team ko, Phoenix. Kasama rin yun.”

For his part, NLEX head coach Jong Uichico acknowledged that before, Mocon struggled playing due to positioning. But now, the forward is well-adjusted.

“Dati, talagang nakakalito. Kaya medyo struggle si JB. So mayon he's more of a 3 and malaki na adjustment niya. Malaking din bagay sa amin na nandito si Javee,” Uichico said.

And now, Mocon stressed that he has now settled down with the Road Warriors.

“I think, oo naman. Kasi, all the burden is on Robert Bolick, everytime we play. So, I just play off kung ano yung nilalaro ni Robert, kung ano yung nilalaro ni Xyrus [Torres]. Everybody on the team,” he said.

“So, that’s kind of my game.”

Bolick finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for NLEX, while JB Bahio added 15 points. Anthony Semerad and Torres chipped in 14 and 13 markers, respectively, for the Road Warriors.

Jason Perkins powered Phoenix with 28 points and seven rebounds, while Ken Tuffin backstopped with 17 points. Kai Ballungay, Tyler Tio and RR Garcia had 11 points apiece.

With the Fuel Master’s elimination, Magnolia, NLEX, San Miguel, TNT, Barangay Ginebra, Rain or Shine, Converge and Meralco are assured of a playoff spot.