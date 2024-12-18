Brownlee drops 49 as Gin Kings stall Dyip

Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) shoots over the defense of the Terrafirma Dyip.

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Brownlee exploded for 49 points to lead Barangay Ginebra over the still-winless Terrafirma Dyip, 114-98, in PBA Commissioner’s Cup action Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Brownlee waxed hot the entire game, dropping 25 points in the first half and 24 in the final two quarters. He also had 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Gin Kings, who rose to 3-1.

With Terrafirma trailing by just nine, 43-52, at the half, Ginebra caught fire and unleashed a 17-4 run to grab a 22-point lead, 69-47, after a layup by Scottie Thompson.

Ginebra maintained lead for the most part of the tussle, comfortably ahead 93-74 with less than 10 minutes to go.

However, the Dyip did not go down easily.

They unleashed a 20-6 run capped by an and-one play by Vic Manuel to make it a five-point game, 94-99, with 4:26 remaining.

Ginebra, though, retaliated with seven straight points to push the lead to 12, 106-94.

A Stanley Pringle layup halted the Ginebra blitz, but shots by Brownlee, as well as a 3-pointer by Aljon Mariano, iced the game.

RJ Abarrientos backstopped with 18 points for Ginebra, while Troy Rosario added 17.

Brandon Edwards had 27 markers and 12 boards for the 0-6 Terrafirma. Manuel added 19 markers, while Stanley Pringle and Paolo Hernandez chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

The Gin Kings dished out 32 assists on 43 field goal attempts. They also connected on 14-of-33 3-pointers.

Ginebra will try to keep things going against the Converge FiberXers on Saturday at the Batangay City Coliseum.

For their part, the Dyip will try to finally win one against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.