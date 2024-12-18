^

Quizon P1 million richer after GM norm

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 3:28pm
Quizon P1 million richer after GM norm
From left: David Almiro, Jovito Quizon, Daniel Quizon, Analyn Quizon and Roderick Nava.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino chess star Daniel Quizon received another P1 million for achieving the Grandmaster feat in last September’s Budapest Olympiad.

Quizon received it from David Almirol, co-founder of the Kamatyas Chess Club and a generous chess patron, recently right after the former topped a tournament bankrolled by the latter and held at SM Southmall in Las Pinas City.

“It’s an early Christmas gift for me, salamat po sir David Almirol at the sa Kamatyas Chess Club,” said the 20-year-old Quizon, who is now seeking to reach the 2600 super-GM plateau.

Kamatyas president International Master Roderick Nava and Quizon’s parents Jovito and Analyn witnessed the simple ceremony.

Just last month, Quizon received P1 million from Dasmarinas City and P100,000 from National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief Butch Pichay.

Almirol had long planned to reward Quizon for his feat.

But it was only just now that he made it happen.

“Matagal na niyang (Almirol) plano pero biglaan nag decide si sir David,” said Nava.

Interestingly, Quizon topped the 14th edition of the Kamatyas rapid chess tournament, earning P30,000.

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
UP Fighting Maroons ace point guard JD Cagulangan is taking his talents to the Korean Basketball League (KBL) after a grandiose...
Sports
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It was UP coach Goldwin Monteverde's time to shine again. The Fighting Maroons are back on the UAAP men's basketball...
Sports
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
In last Sunday's column previewing Game Three of the UAAP men's basketball Finals, it was mentioned that "while...
Sports
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
There will be no rest for the weary as La Salle reenters training camp after the holidays to brace for redemption in the UAAP...
Sports
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
From Diliman to South Korea.
Sports
4 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy combined to give the PGA Tour a 2.5-0.5 victory over LIV Golf's...
Sports
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Despite losing in the UAAP finals in her final year, University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigress Tacky Tacatac has no regrets....
Sports
By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Determined to make up for last year's heartbreaking near-miss, Sean Ramos returned with greater focus, sharper skills...
Sports
5 hours ago
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior won the FIFA Best men's player of the year award at a ceremony in Doha, while Barcelona...
Sports
Recommended
