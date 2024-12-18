Quizon P1 million richer after GM norm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino chess star Daniel Quizon received another P1 million for achieving the Grandmaster feat in last September’s Budapest Olympiad.

Quizon received it from David Almirol, co-founder of the Kamatyas Chess Club and a generous chess patron, recently right after the former topped a tournament bankrolled by the latter and held at SM Southmall in Las Pinas City.

“It’s an early Christmas gift for me, salamat po sir David Almirol at the sa Kamatyas Chess Club,” said the 20-year-old Quizon, who is now seeking to reach the 2600 super-GM plateau.

Kamatyas president International Master Roderick Nava and Quizon’s parents Jovito and Analyn witnessed the simple ceremony.

Just last month, Quizon received P1 million from Dasmarinas City and P100,000 from National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief Butch Pichay.

Almirol had long planned to reward Quizon for his feat.

But it was only just now that he made it happen.

“Matagal na niyang (Almirol) plano pero biglaan nag decide si sir David,” said Nava.

Interestingly, Quizon topped the 14th edition of the Kamatyas rapid chess tournament, earning P30,000.