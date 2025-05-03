Lady Bulldogs dispose of Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

The NU Lady Bulldogs are back in the championship round after suriving the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, May 3, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- They are defending champions for a reason.

The National University Lady Bulldogs showcased their championship pedigree after securing a reverse-sweep victory against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 20-25 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 17-15, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four matchup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bella Belen erupted for NU with 24 points on 23 attacks and a block, to go with 14 digs and 10 receptions. Alyssa Solomon, who struggled in the first two sets, regained her bearings and finished with 21 markers for the Lady Bulldogs, who held a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Lady Tamaraws charged to a 2-0 set lead after pulling away in the second set, thanks to crucial points by Gerz Petallo.

But NU rediscovered its form and relied on Belen, Solomon and Alexa Mata to tie things up at two sets apiece.

And in the deciding fifth set, the Lady Bulldogs jumped to a 6-3 lead.

FEU, though, tied things up at six-all after Vange Alinsug’s attack sailed out.

The two teams then traded points, with neither team gaining significant advantage.

The match eventually went to an extended set after Lovely Lopez knotted it up at 14-all.

But it was Belen who took the match on her hands, hitting back-to-back hits to secure the victory, 17-15.

Alinsug added 18 markers, while Chamy Maaya provided the spark for NU with 13 points on six attacks, five blocks and two aces. Mata chipped in eight.

Faida Bakanke led the charge for the Lady Tamaraws with 15 points on 11 attacks and four blocks. Petallo and Ellarina had 14 apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs, who punched their fourth finals ticket in a row, will thus take on the winner of the other semis pairing between the La Salle Lady Spikers and the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses. La Salle has the twice-to-beat advantage.