Ardina barely survives cut as Addicks grabs lead in Epson Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina barely held on to her weekend hopes with a second-round 74 at the Reliance Matrix Championship, scraping past the cut line with a two-day total of 145 at the Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

After opening with a 71, Ardina faltered in her second round, carding four bogeys against just two birdies for a 38-36 finish. Her performance was enough to stay just above the cut line, but it reflected continued struggles with consistency.

Meanwhile, her fellow Filipinas failed to advance. Clariss Guce, a two-time Epson Tour leg winner, made a valiant attempt with an even-par 72 but came up short at 147. Pauline del Rosario, Ardina’s ICTSI stablemate, mirrored Ardina’s second-round 74, but her opening round woes also led to a 147 total, missing the cut.

Sam Bruce also bowed out after a second-round 76 for a 149 total, while Tomi Arejola carded a 77 to finish at 156.

American Dorsey Addicks, on the other hand, displayed steady form, firing her second consecutive 68. Her six birdies and two bogeys brought her to an eight-under 136, giving her a slim one-shot lead over Japan’s Erika Hara and American Crystal Wang, who shot 70 and 71, respectively, to sit at 137.

Over at the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, the low-scoring conditions left ICTSI teammates Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan missing the cut.

Saso, a two-time US Women’s Open champion, continued her struggles with a second-round 76, compounded by two double bogeys. Combined with her first-round 74, she posted a 150 – seven shots off the 141 cut line.

Pagdanganan also couldn’t find her rhythm. She improved slightly from a 77 to a 74 but still finished at 151. Like Saso, her round included two double bogeys, nullifying the gains from her two birdies.

At the top, Haeran Ryu of South Korea stayed in command with a total of 130 after a solid 67. Fellow Korean Somi Lee stayed in close pursuit, carding a second straight 66 for a 132. Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Korea’s Soo Bin Joo were another stroke back at 133 after matching 68s.

Wei Ling Hsu and former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn both sit at 134, while four players – Hinako Shibuno, Mi Hyang Lee, Miranda Wang, and Grace Kim – share fifth at 135.