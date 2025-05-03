^

Hoey surges into contention as Scheffler takes charge

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 10:53am
Rico Hoey.
Andy Lyons / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey caught fire late in his round, but his sizzling finish was enough to put him in early contention at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler took early command with a flawless 10-under 61, but Hoey responded with a dazzling bogey-free 63, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 ninth and a torrid stretch of five consecutive birdies starting from the second hole.

Hoey's back-nine start was quiet — eight straight pars — before his round exploded with an eagle at the ninth, igniting a scorching 30 on his second nine. The Filipino then birdied five straight holes from No. 2 to No. 6, cooled off slightly with two pars, and finished strong with a birdie at the ninth to cap a 33-30 card.

That eight-under-par performance placed the ICTSI-backed Hoey in a tie for second alongside Jhonattan Vegas, just two shots behind Scheffler.

The American opened his round with a seven-under 29 on the front, which included an eagle at No. 9 and four straight birdies from Nos. 3 to 6. He added three more birdies on the back for a 32 and a commanding early lead.

Hoey's hot start was particularly impressive considering his recent struggles on the PGA Tour. The 29-year-old University of Southern California product and former Philippine national team standout had missed six cuts in 12 events this season, including three straight at the Farmers Insurance Open, Phoenix Open, and Mexico Open.

His best result so far was a tie for 11th at the Houston Open, followed by a T12 finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Coming off a missed cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week, Hoey appeared headed for another middling performance after opening with eight straight pars on the back nine. But the eagle on No. 9 shifted the momentum, and he never looked back.

For a player still seeking his breakthrough PGA Tour victory, this bogey-free round could mark a turning point — and a sign that his game is heating up at just the right time.

