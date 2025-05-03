Tamayo, Batican tipped to spark rivalry at JPGT Mactan golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines — A fierce showdown is set to ignite the girls’ 11-14 division as the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao series kicks off Monday, May 5, at the Mactan Island Golf Course, with Brittany Tamayo and Rafella Batican poised to spark a rivalry in what promises to be the tournament’s most anticipated clash.

Tamayo, the pride of South Cotabato, returns to action following a title-winning campaign in last year’s 10-12 division, which she capped with a resounding victory in the JPGT Match Play finals at The Country Club. Her blend of consistency, poise and shot-making prowess positions her as the player to beat in the 36-hole tournament of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized circuit.

But Bukidnon’s Batican is out to showcase her growing prowess, determined to prove she can compete toe-to-toe with the division’s best. With her steady rise and fierce competitive spirit, she stands as a formidable challenger to Tamayo’s bid for top honors.

Also in the mix are a group of rising stars looking to make their mark. Bacolod’s Chelsea Ogborne, Cagayan de Oro’s Margaux Espina, and Cebu-based Monique Tan, Daven Dy, Davelyn Dy and Mandaue’s Zuri Bagaloyos are all primed to contend, adding depth and intrigue to the division.

In the boys’ 11-14 category, the duel between Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican and Jared Saban of South Cotabato promises to be just as intense. Other contenders include South Cotabato’s Marco Senador, Cagayan de Oro’s Ken Guillermo, Bukidnon’s Mico Woo, Bacolod’s Isaac Locsin, and Cebu’s Braxton Gesta, Miguel Astor, Miguel Mesina and Jason Tan – all capable of pulling off surprises and disrupting the Batican-Saban title plans.

The event marks the start of the seven-leg Visayas-Mindanao series, with the junior golfers aiming to collect ranking points toward berths in the prestigious North vs South Elite Junior Finals set September 30-October 2 at The Country Club. There, the top Vis-Min performers will face off with Luzon’s best in a showdown of national implications.

Launched in 2023 by ICTSI, the Junior PGT aims to unearth and develop golf talent from the provinces, with a long-term vision of nurturing future national team members and potential world-class athletes.

Keen competition is also expected in the two other age-group categories – 7-10 and 15-18 – for both boys and girls. The youngest division will contest 36 holes, while the premier 15-18 group will battle over 54 holes, setting the stage for another talent-packed leg of the series.

Next up on the schedule is the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club (Marapara) from May 14-16, followed by Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia from May 19-21. The Mindanao swing starts June 25-27 at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

For details, contact tournament administrator Jhi Castillo-Estrada at +639283165678 or assistant tournament administrator Shiela Salvania at +639683114101, or email [email protected].