^

Sports

Scheffler pulls away amid weather delays; Hoey slips before suspension

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 1:52pm
Scheffler pulls away amid weather delays; Hoey slips before suspension
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images for the CJ Cup / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler reaffirmed his top ranking with another spectacular round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday (Saturday Manila time), carding a bogey-free, eagle-boosted 63 despite a marathon six-hour and 15-minute weather delay in McKinney, Texas.

Building on his opening-round 61, Scheffler reached an astonishing 18-under-par 124, securing a commanding six-stroke clubhouse lead at the halfway point of the tournament.

Fellow Americans Sam Stevens and Ricky Castillo followed, with the former delivering a second 65 to move to solo second at 130, while the latter signed for a 66, placing him third at 131.

One of Thursday’s standouts, Rico Hoey, couldn’t replicate his dazzling 63 as weather delays threw his rhythm off in the second round. The big-hitting Filipino, backed by ICTSI, had been tied for second entering the day.

However, a shaky start and a long wait before teeing off in the afternoon proved detrimental to his performance.

Hoey began his round solidly, finding the fairway on the opening hole but landing in a bunker. He recovered well to reach the green in regulation and two-putted for par. Steady play followed with three consecutive pars, but trouble struck on the par-5 fifth hole.

A wayward drive found the cart path, forcing a drop in the rough. He then missed the green with his fourth shot, pitched to 40 feet and two-putted for bogey.

After a regulation par on the sixth and an up-and-down save on the par-3 seventh, darkness forced play to be suspended, leaving Hoey at one-over through seven holes. He dropped to a provisional tie for 16th, with his second round set to resume early Saturday morning.

Despite the disruptions, Scheffler remained unfazed. “I had two solid days,” he said post-round. “Two more of those, and I should be in a good spot.”

Scheffler's incredible finish – playing his final 10 holes in eight-under – showcased not only his composure but also his ability to thrive amid unpredictable conditions.

Notably, his eagle on the ninth came just before the first suspension due to lightning in the McKinney area, setting the tone for what would become another clinic in consistency and shot-making.

As the second round wraps up on Saturday, players like Hoey will look to reset and rally, while the rest of the field attempts to chase down a red-hot Scheffler, whose grip on the CJ Cup Byron Nelson grows firmer with every swing.

GOLF

RICO HOEY

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Knicks march on; Clippers stay alive

Knicks march on; Clippers stay alive

15 hours ago
Jalen Brunson scored 40 points as the New York Knicks clinched a series victory over the Detroit Pistons while the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
Brown stuns Hoffman in 400 meter hurdles

Brown stuns Hoffman in 400 meter hurdles

15 hours ago
Robyn Brown achieved a golden breakthrough against fancied Paris Olympian Lauren Hoffman late Thursday, ruling the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff ousts Swiatek, meets Sabalenka in final

Gauff ousts Swiatek, meets Sabalenka in final

15 hours ago
Reigning champion Iga Swiatek suffered a crushing 6-1, 6-1 semifinal defeat by Coco Gauff on Thursday, with the American to...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final Four battles begin

UAAP Final Four battles begin

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Reigning champion National U and former titlist La Salle want no less than a trilogy in just one attempt against separate...
Sports
fbtw

Collector’s edition

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The NBA is deep into the playoffs. Trade rumors abound.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hoey surges into contention as Scheffler takes charge

Hoey surges into contention as Scheffler takes charge

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rico Hoey caught fire late in his round, but his sizzling finish was enough to put him in early contention at the CJ Cup Byron...
Sports
fbtw
Teenager Antonelli grabs pole for Miami sprint race

Teenager Antonelli grabs pole for Miami sprint race

4 hours ago
Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli powered to a shock pole position in the qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Draper ousts Musetti to meet Ruud in Madrid Open final

Draper ousts Musetti to meet Ruud in Madrid Open final

5 hours ago
Britain's Jack Draper ousted Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), to set up a Madrid Open title...
Sports
fbtw
NBA icon Popovich stepping down as Spurs coach after 29 seasons

NBA icon Popovich stepping down as Spurs coach after 29 seasons

6 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is stepping down after 29 seasons, the team announced Saturday midnight (Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with