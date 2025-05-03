Scheffler pulls away amid weather delays; Hoey slips before suspension

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler reaffirmed his top ranking with another spectacular round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Friday (Saturday Manila time), carding a bogey-free, eagle-boosted 63 despite a marathon six-hour and 15-minute weather delay in McKinney, Texas.

Building on his opening-round 61, Scheffler reached an astonishing 18-under-par 124, securing a commanding six-stroke clubhouse lead at the halfway point of the tournament.

Fellow Americans Sam Stevens and Ricky Castillo followed, with the former delivering a second 65 to move to solo second at 130, while the latter signed for a 66, placing him third at 131.

One of Thursday’s standouts, Rico Hoey, couldn’t replicate his dazzling 63 as weather delays threw his rhythm off in the second round. The big-hitting Filipino, backed by ICTSI, had been tied for second entering the day.

However, a shaky start and a long wait before teeing off in the afternoon proved detrimental to his performance.

Hoey began his round solidly, finding the fairway on the opening hole but landing in a bunker. He recovered well to reach the green in regulation and two-putted for par. Steady play followed with three consecutive pars, but trouble struck on the par-5 fifth hole.

A wayward drive found the cart path, forcing a drop in the rough. He then missed the green with his fourth shot, pitched to 40 feet and two-putted for bogey.

After a regulation par on the sixth and an up-and-down save on the par-3 seventh, darkness forced play to be suspended, leaving Hoey at one-over through seven holes. He dropped to a provisional tie for 16th, with his second round set to resume early Saturday morning.

Despite the disruptions, Scheffler remained unfazed. “I had two solid days,” he said post-round. “Two more of those, and I should be in a good spot.”

Scheffler's incredible finish – playing his final 10 holes in eight-under – showcased not only his composure but also his ability to thrive amid unpredictable conditions.

Notably, his eagle on the ninth came just before the first suspension due to lightning in the McKinney area, setting the tone for what would become another clinic in consistency and shot-making.

As the second round wraps up on Saturday, players like Hoey will look to reset and rally, while the rest of the field attempts to chase down a red-hot Scheffler, whose grip on the CJ Cup Byron Nelson grows firmer with every swing.