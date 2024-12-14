Gilas boys drop 10 places to No. 35 in FIBA rankings

Gilas Pilipinas boys sing the Philippine national anthem during the FIBA U17 World Cup 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas boys saw a 10-spot fall in the FIBA World Rankings for this year, according to a list by the basketball federation.

According to the FIBA World Rankings dated December 2, the Philippines dropped to 35th spot in the world after being No. 25 last year.

The demotion came after the Philippines' dismal finish in the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Gilas, which played without leading scorer and rebounder Kieffer Alas, settled for a dead-last conclusion in the global meet, where they absorbed beating after beating.

As a result, the Philippines dropped to seventh place in Asia from the fourth spot a year prior.

Still on top of the world is the USA, which won the FIBA U17 World Cup. Coming in second is Spain, followed by France.

Italy, which has defeated by USA in the World Cup Final, rose to World No. 4.

Serbia, Turkiye, Australia, Lithuania, Germany and Canada complete the World’s top 10.

In Asia, Australia, No. 15 New Zealand, No. 19 China, No. 23 Iran, No. 26 Japan and No. 31 Korea finished ahead of the Philippines.

No. 36 Lebanon, No. 39 India and No. 42 Jordan complete Asia’s top 10.

Last month, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced that LA Tenorio will be replacing Josh Reyes as Batang Gilas coach.