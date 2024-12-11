^

NorthPort's Munzon named PBA week's best

Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 4:15pm
NorthPort's Munzon named PBA week's best
Joshua Munzon of NorthPort tries to get through the TNT defense.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — NorthPort has cranked up its defensive game en route to posting its best-ever start of 4-0 in the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

And under this “let-the-defense-feed-the-offense” approach thrives Joshua Munzon, one of the league’s premier two-way players and recipient of the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week citation for the period December 3-8.

Munzon, a member of the All-Defensive Team last season, served as a strong anchor as the Batang Pier outdueled contenders Magnolia and TNT back-to-back to keep their unbeaten run in the mid-season conference going.

The 6-foot-4 Munzon turned in 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and five steals in NorthPort’s 107-103 verdict over the Hotshots then followed it up with a 20-point, three-rebound, two-assist, four-steal statline in the team’s 100-95 dispatching of the Tropang Giga.

In both games, Munzon hit a clutch long-distance basket that sealed it – a cold-blooded four-pointer with 49.6 seconds left against Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup runner-up Magnolia and a dagger triple with 1:28 to go versus reigning Governors’ Cup titlist TNT.

“I'm confident in myself. Every time I shoot the ball, I think it's going in. So, you know, just taking that shot with confidence and I was happy it went in,” Munzon said of taking the big shots down the stretch.

With an average of 22.5 points spiked by a 44-percent clip from three-point territory, 6 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists, Munzon became the second POW awardee of the conference after Meralco’s Bong Quinto in the opening week.

NLEX’s Robert Bolick, whose 20-point fourth-quarter outburst and 39-point explosion overall propelled the Road Warriors to an epic 104-99 come-from-behind upset of defending champion San Miguel Beer, was also given strong consideration by members of the media regularly covering the PBA beat.

Bolick averaged 35.5 points highlighted by a 65-percent field goal shooting and 80-percent marksmanship from the four-point arc as the streaking Road Warriors took care of business against Terrafirma, 107-95, then the Beermen to go 3-1.

Other candidates in the shortlist for the weekly honors were NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Rain or Shine’s Leonard Santillan.

JOSHUA MUNZON

NORTHPORT

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Recommended
