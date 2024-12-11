Immaculada Concepcion rules UCAL womenâ€™s volleyball tourneyÂ 

Immaculada Concepcion rules UCAL women’s volleyball tourney

The victorious ICC Lady Blue Hawks pose with UCAL and ICC officials, led by Horacio Lim, Bernard Yang and Carmelo Navarro, after winning the women’s volleyball crown.

MANILA, Philippines — Newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College rediscovered its form just in time and completed a remarkable reverse sweep against University of Batangas in their sudden-death match, 13-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-13, in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 Volleyball Finals on Tuesday, December 10, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Given up for dead after dropping their first two sets, the Lady Blue Hawks put their act together starting in the third before outlasting the Lady Brahmans in a pulsating fifth set showdown to prevail, making their league debut very memorable.

ICC’s title win also denied UB from sweeping the volleyball competitions after the Brahmans outsteadied the Blue Hawks in similar 5-set thriller (25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 17-15) in the men’s finals.

Starring Andrea Caparal, Marjorie Orpilla and Angeliz Cate Cosme, the top-seeded Lady Blue Hawks were a set shy of completing a title sweep in the 8-team contest after taking the first two sets, 25-15, 25-15 in Game 1held last Friday.

But the Lady Brahmans rallied furiously to complete one of the league’s biggest reversals.

This time, the Lady Blue Hawks returned the favor with Caparal peppering them with 27 points on 24 attacks, 2 blocks and a service ace.

The power-hitting Caparal had 28 in Game 2 of the event backed by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill.

The basketball competition of the league will start next month.