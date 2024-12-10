^

Filipino swimmers splash way to 8 medals in SEA Age Championships

December 10, 2024 | 12:34pm
Filipino swimmers splash way to 8 medals in SEA Age Championships
The 12-man junior team formed by the Philippine Aquatics Inc. through intensive national tryouts finished with a total medal haul of one gold, six silvers and one bronze.
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City pride Ivo Nikolai Enot and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh captured silver medals, completing the Philippine junior swimming team’s impressive showing in the just-concluded 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships at Assumption University in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 18-year-old Enot, an accomplished tanker and multiple UAAP medalist from Ateneo De Manila University, added a silver to his bronze medal collection. He finished second in the boys 16-18 50m backstroke (26.86) behind Indonesian Jason Donovan Yusuf (26.40) and claimed bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Likewise, Mojdeh, a veteran junior internationalist and Philippine junior record holder, clinched her second silver medal in the girls 16-18 200m butterfly clocking 2:21.43 behind Thi Thuy Trang of Thailand (2:18.55) as the country closed out its campaign on high note highlighted by the record-breaking performance of Jamesray Mishael Ajido.

Mojdeh earlier won a silver in the 100m butterfly event (1:03.40) to wrap up her junior career in style, while for the first time artistic swimming contributed with a silver as Carmina Sanchez Tan finishing second in the women’s solo free.

The 12-man junior team formed by the Philippine Aquatics Inc. through intensive national tryouts finished with a total medal haul of one gold, six silvers and one bronze.

"Our youth program is like a gift that keeps on giving, and the PAI is truly proud of our young athletes for keeping the winning spirit alive despite huge and tough challenges. And we shall treat this recent campaign as sort of 'pampa good vibes' as we face new challenges in 2025. To our young team, thank you for ending our year on a high note,” said PAI Secretary General Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain.

"The year 2024 is a good one for PAI and the rest of the aquatics community. With solidarity in place and our relationship with the community getting stronger by the day, we believe Philippine aquatics will have a banner year 2025,” added Buhain, who vowed to intensify the training and program for the country’s premier junior swimmers as PAI is gearing up on its preparation to send a strong and winnable ream for the next year’s Southeast Asian Games.

Ajido, a Grade 9 student at De La Salle Greenhills, is a force to reckon with. The talented swimmer from Antipolo shone as the brightest among the team members. He won the lone gold medal in a new meet record in the boys 14-15 50m butterfly (25.53), erasing the five-year-old meet record of Vietnamese Nguyen Hoang Khang.

Last February, he was the lone gold medalist and meet record holder in the 13-14 100m butterfly (55.98) in the Asian Aged Group Championships in New Clark City.

Meanwhile, the four-man squad comprised of Southeast Asian Games record holder (2023) Xiandi Chua and SEAG gold medal winner (2022) Chloe Isleta, Andrian Eichler, and Merin Mahmutuglu will compete in the World Championships (short course) starting Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary.

