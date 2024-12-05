^

Sports

Madis books quarterfinal berth in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 2:11pm
Madis books quarterfinal berth in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest
Top seed Tenielle Madis makes a forehand return to Indonesian Joanne Lyn Hartono during their second-round match in the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Thursday. Madis won, 6-1, 6-1.
(Philta photo)

MANILA, Philippines -- Top seed Tennielle Madis clobbered Indonesian Joanne Lyn Hartono, 6-1, 6-1, Thursday to reach the girls singles quarterfinal in the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The 17-year-old player from M'lang, North Cotabato will face sixth seed Naomi Hagi of Japan, who prevailed over Pimmada Lim of Thailand, 6-cc2, 7-5. 

"It's too hot today, but overall, I'm happy with the way I played," said Madis, who trains at the Philippine Tennis Academy founded by longtime sports patron Romy Chan.

Madis competed at a J100 event in Hong Kong (November 26-30) and before that, she joined the two-leg J60 event in Changhua City Chinese Taipei, winning the singles and doubles (with Steffi Marithe Aludo) titles in the second leg last November 24.

"Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong have cooler temperatures, so she's still adjusting to the weather here," explained Southeast Asian Games medalist and former Davis Cupper Bobbie Angelo, who travels with Madis as PTA head coach.

Madis is seeking a sixth singles title this year. Her other victories were at the J30 PHINMA Week 1 and 2 in Makati City in July and J60 events in Colombo (Sri Lanka) in September, and Nonthaburi (Thailand) in October. She also has three doubles titles with Aludo.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Alexandra Cheishvili of Russia defeated Tarita Hobgsyok of Thailand, 6-1, 6-3, to secure a quarterfinal berth in the ITF Juniors J60 event supported by official ball Technifibre.

The quarterfinalists in the boys singles category are No. 1 Jay Lin Gibson (Canada), No. 2 Lin Hao-Yu (Chinese Taipei), No. 4 Luke Koh and Luke Jie Xi Ho (Singapore), No. 6 Miguel Iglupas (Philippines), No. 7 Koki Nara and Yoshito Oda (Japan) and Fu Wang Choi (Hong Kong).

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

1 day ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Down goes Hong Kong Eastern.
Sports
fbtw

BJ’s back on bench

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
There’s a familiar face on the PBA guest team Eastern bench in the Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Aurora bows out of M6 World Championship

Aurora bows out of M6 World Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
MPL Philippines Season 14 runner-up Aurora Gaming saw early elimination in the M6 World Championship after suffering...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga nears crown

Pampanga nears crown

15 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns once again asserted their superiority over the Quezon Huskers and closed in on the MPBL crown...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young achievers feted in Siklab Awards

Young achievers feted in Siklab Awards

15 hours ago
Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo and weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan will banner the heavy cast of awardees in...
Sports
fbtw
High hopes for Philippine tankers in Bangkok

High hopes for Philippine tankers in Bangkok

15 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. will send teams vying in four disciplines in the 46th Southeast Asian Age-Group Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier nip Hotshots to stay unscathed

Batang Pier nip Hotshots to stay unscathed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier remained unblemished in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after squeaking past the gritty Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses oust Lady Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Lady Bulldogs

Tigresses oust Lady Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Lady Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses squandered a 17-point lead but recovered just in time to drub the Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with