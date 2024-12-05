Madis books quarterfinal berth in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

Top seed Tenielle Madis makes a forehand return to Indonesian Joanne Lyn Hartono during their second-round match in the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Thursday. Madis won, 6-1, 6-1.

MANILA, Philippines -- Top seed Tennielle Madis clobbered Indonesian Joanne Lyn Hartono, 6-1, 6-1, Thursday to reach the girls singles quarterfinal in the Coca-Cola Philta International Juniors 2 at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The 17-year-old player from M'lang, North Cotabato will face sixth seed Naomi Hagi of Japan, who prevailed over Pimmada Lim of Thailand, 6-cc2, 7-5.

"It's too hot today, but overall, I'm happy with the way I played," said Madis, who trains at the Philippine Tennis Academy founded by longtime sports patron Romy Chan.

Madis competed at a J100 event in Hong Kong (November 26-30) and before that, she joined the two-leg J60 event in Changhua City Chinese Taipei, winning the singles and doubles (with Steffi Marithe Aludo) titles in the second leg last November 24.

"Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong have cooler temperatures, so she's still adjusting to the weather here," explained Southeast Asian Games medalist and former Davis Cupper Bobbie Angelo, who travels with Madis as PTA head coach.

Madis is seeking a sixth singles title this year. Her other victories were at the J30 PHINMA Week 1 and 2 in Makati City in July and J60 events in Colombo (Sri Lanka) in September, and Nonthaburi (Thailand) in October. She also has three doubles titles with Aludo.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Alexandra Cheishvili of Russia defeated Tarita Hobgsyok of Thailand, 6-1, 6-3, to secure a quarterfinal berth in the ITF Juniors J60 event supported by official ball Technifibre.

The quarterfinalists in the boys singles category are No. 1 Jay Lin Gibson (Canada), No. 2 Lin Hao-Yu (Chinese Taipei), No. 4 Luke Koh and Luke Jie Xi Ho (Singapore), No. 6 Miguel Iglupas (Philippines), No. 7 Koki Nara and Yoshito Oda (Japan) and Fu Wang Choi (Hong Kong).