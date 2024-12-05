^

Sports

Aurora bows out of M6 World Championship

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 8:22am
Aurora bows out of M6 World Championship
Members of Aurora Gaming take their final bow at the M6 World Championship.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines — MPL Philippines Season 14 runner-up Aurora Gaming saw early elimination in the M6 World Championship after suffering a 0-2 sweep against Indonesian titlist Team Liquid Indonesia and failing to qualify to the knockout rounds.

With the Mobile Legends Bang Bang World Championships shifting to a Swiss Stage format, Aurora suffered back-to-back losses in its best-of-one match-ups against Myanmar's Falcon Esports and Singapore's NIP Flash.

But the all-Filipino squad seemed to have finally found its groove as it swept wild card and Turkey representative Ulfhednar (formerly Fire Flux Esports), 2-0, to press on in the tournament.

Unfortunately, the stacked lineup of teams with a 1-2 standing saw Aurora up against tournament favorites Team Liquid Indonesia.

Though Aurora had early leads in games one and two, Team Liquid Indonesia managed to turn both games into its favor to secure the win and eliminate Aurora from the tournament at 12-14th place.

With Aurora bidding M6 goodbye, this will be the first M-series since M1 that only one Philippine team will make it to the knockout rounds.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

1 day ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga nears crown

Pampanga nears crown

8 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns once again asserted their superiority over the Quezon Huskers and closed in on the MPBL crown...
Sports
fbtw

BJ’s back on bench

By Joaquin M. Henson | 8 hours ago
There’s a familiar face on the PBA guest team Eastern bench in the Commissioner’s Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Mighty Sports rules Xavier cagefest

Mighty Sports rules Xavier cagefest

1 day ago
Mighty Sports (2010-2011) turned back AcroCity MEC (2021), 91-77, to rule the 2024 Xavier Alumni Basketball League on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas: PVL in Cebu will be massive

Volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas: PVL in Cebu will be massive

By Rick Olivares | 17 hours ago
When you think that Cebu has produced volleyball players, it surprising that the Premier Volleyball League hasn’t touched...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Southwoods, Luisita in fierce showdown

Southwoods, Luisita in fierce showdown

8 hours ago
With three players scoring heavily, Manila Southwoods Team-1 fought back from four points down to within two heading to an...
Sports
fbtw
Young achievers feted in Siklab Awards

Young achievers feted in Siklab Awards

8 hours ago
Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo and weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan will banner the heavy cast of awardees in...
Sports
fbtw
High hopes for Philippine tankers in Bangkok

High hopes for Philippine tankers in Bangkok

8 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. will send teams vying in four disciplines in the 46th Southeast Asian Age-Group Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Down goes Hong Kong Eastern.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with