Aurora bows out of M6 World Championship

Members of Aurora Gaming take their final bow at the M6 World Championship.

MANILA, Philippines — MPL Philippines Season 14 runner-up Aurora Gaming saw early elimination in the M6 World Championship after suffering a 0-2 sweep against Indonesian titlist Team Liquid Indonesia and failing to qualify to the knockout rounds.

With the Mobile Legends Bang Bang World Championships shifting to a Swiss Stage format, Aurora suffered back-to-back losses in its best-of-one match-ups against Myanmar's Falcon Esports and Singapore's NIP Flash.

But the all-Filipino squad seemed to have finally found its groove as it swept wild card and Turkey representative Ulfhednar (formerly Fire Flux Esports), 2-0, to press on in the tournament.

Unfortunately, the stacked lineup of teams with a 1-2 standing saw Aurora up against tournament favorites Team Liquid Indonesia.

Though Aurora had early leads in games one and two, Team Liquid Indonesia managed to turn both games into its favor to secure the win and eliminate Aurora from the tournament at 12-14th place.

With Aurora bidding M6 goodbye, this will be the first M-series since M1 that only one Philippine team will make it to the knockout rounds.