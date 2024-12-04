^

Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 10:33pm
Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern
Rain or Shine's Deon Thompson (9) shoots over Hong Kong Eastern in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Down goes Hong Kong Eastern.

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters trounced Hong Kong Eastern, 99-81, in wire-to-wire fashion in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup action Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The guest team absorbed its first loss in the Philippines, slipping to 2-1. Rain or Shine rose to 1-1 in the season.

Deon Thompson stuffed the statsheet in his PBA debut with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Santi Santillan added 18 markers and five boards.

Eastern trailed by one, 64-65, late in the third quarter after a Yin Lung Cheung layup.

However, an 8-0 run by Rain or Shine, capped by a split from the line by Santillan, gave them a 73-64 advantage at the 8:38 mark of the fourth.

Deuces by Steven Guinchard and Kobey Lam sandwiched a layup by Keith Datu to put Eastern within striking distance, 68-75.

But the Elasto Painters unleashed another 10-0 run as Santillan, Shaun Ildefonso and Datu teamed up to grab a 17 point lead, 85-68, at the halfway mark of the period.

This put Rain or Shine firmly on the driver’s seat, with the lead growing to as much as 23 points, 95-72, after an Ildefonso layup.

Datu and Caelan Tiongson finished with 10 markers apiece.

Cameron Clark led Eastern with 30 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Yin Lung Cheung and Sheik Muhammad Sulaiman chipped in 11.

Hong Kong is aiming to bounce back against the TNT Tropang Giga on Friday at the same Manila venue, while Rain or Shine will try to get things going against the defending champions San Miguel Beermen on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

