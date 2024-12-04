Volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas: PVL in Cebu will be massive

The Cignal HD Spikers will battle the Nxled Chameleons at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

MANILA, Philippines — When you think that Cebu has produced volleyball players such Grethcel Soltones, Cherry Rondina, Cyd Demecillo, Deanna Wong, Thea Gagate, Lorene Toring and Isa Molde to mention but a few, it surprising that the Premier Volleyball League hasn’t touched down in the Queen City of the South for any games at all.

That will all change on Saturday, December 7, when the Nxled Chameleons and Cignal HD Spikers, and the Capital 1 Solar spikers and Galeries Tower Highrisers engage in a pair of matches at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

“It’s about time,” enthused Cebu native, and all-time Philippine volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas, who is perhaps the GOAT for the sport. Barina-Rojas led the country to six medals — including for golds — in six editions of the Southeast Asian Games.

“The PVL coming to Cebu will have a big impact in Cebu sports especially for those playing the game, wanting to take up the game, and enthusiasts,” she added.

Barina-Rojas, who played for Southwestern University during her college days, noted that many of today’s volleyball stars hail from Cebu.

“Cebu is a sports city, hence, we produce many great athletes in basketball, boxing, football, and volleyball to name a few,” she added.

There is genuine excitement in the city as some of the biggest stars in the game will be showcasing their skills. That includes Vanessa Gandler and Dawn Macandili-Catindig from the undefeated (3-0) Cignal HD Spikers, Chiara Permentilla of the Nlexed Chameleons, Heather Guino-o from the Capital 1 Solar Spikers, and Graze Bombita of the Galeries Tower Highrisers to name but a few.

The Chameleons and HD Spikers battle at 4 p.m. while Solar Spikers and Highrisers clash at 6:30 p.m.

Also joining in the action is Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu — the city’s newest hotel — that will be home to the PVL and its teams for the Cebu trip.

Summed up PVL president Richard Palou, “We expect the Cebu PVL games to be well-attended and exciting for the fans. And of course, this will not be the first and last trip here. We expect to be back again and again because Cebu is a sports-crazy city.”