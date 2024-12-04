^

Sports

Volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas: PVL in Cebu will be massive

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 2:58pm
Volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas: PVL in Cebu will be massive
The Cignal HD Spikers will battle the Nxled Chameleons at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — When you think that Cebu has produced volleyball players such Grethcel Soltones, Cherry Rondina, Cyd Demecillo, Deanna Wong, Thea Gagate, Lorene Toring and Isa Molde to mention but a few, it surprising that the Premier Volleyball League hasn’t touched down in the Queen City of the South for any games at all.

That will all change on Saturday, December 7, when the Nxled Chameleons and Cignal HD Spikers, and the Capital 1 Solar spikers and Galeries Tower Highrisers engage in a pair of matches at the Minglanilla Sports Complex. 

“It’s about time,” enthused Cebu native, and all-time Philippine volleyball great Thelma Barina-Rojas, who is perhaps the GOAT for the sport. Barina-Rojas led the country to six medals — including for golds — in six editions of the Southeast Asian Games.

“The PVL coming to Cebu will have a big impact in Cebu sports especially for those playing the game, wanting to take up the game, and enthusiasts,” she added.

Barina-Rojas, who played for Southwestern University during her college days, noted that many of today’s volleyball stars hail from Cebu.

“Cebu is a sports city, hence, we produce many great athletes in basketball, boxing, football, and volleyball to name a few,” she added.

There is genuine excitement in the city as some of the biggest stars in the game will be showcasing their skills. That includes Vanessa Gandler and Dawn Macandili-Catindig from the undefeated (3-0) Cignal HD Spikers, Chiara Permentilla of the Nlexed Chameleons, Heather Guino-o from the Capital 1 Solar Spikers, and Graze Bombita of the Galeries Tower Highrisers to name but a few.

The Chameleons and HD Spikers battle at 4 p.m. while Solar Spikers and Highrisers clash at 6:30 p.m.

Also joining in the action is Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu — the city’s newest hotel — that will be home to the PVL and its teams for the Cebu trip.

Summed up PVL president Richard Palou, “We expect the Cebu PVL games to be well-attended and exciting for the fans. And of course, this will not be the first and last trip here. We expect to be back again and again because Cebu is a sports-crazy city.”

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

16 hours ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

Three-time boxing world champion Israel Vazquez dies at 46

7 hours ago
Israel Vazquez, Mexico's three-time super-bantamweight world champion, has died from cancer at age 46, World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
Welcoming more rookies

Welcoming more rookies

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The recent PBA Governors Cup got the 49th season off to a rousing start with 20 rookies seeing action.
Sports
fbtw
POC vows bigger things to come

POC vows bigger things to come

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Newly-reelected POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino is renewing efforts to bring more glory to the country after milestone...
Sports
fbtw
CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

CJHGC in position for Fil Am twin kill

16 hours ago
The Camp John Hay Golf Club’s two teams are looking to finish off their quests to defend titles in their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Siklab Youth Awards: World champions get share of spotlight

Siklab Youth Awards: World champions get share of spotlight

1 hour ago
Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo and weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan will banner the heavy cast of awardees in...
Sports
fbtw
Amos, Cortez star as La Salle-UP rivalry extends to UCAL-PGFlex cage finals

Amos, Cortez star as La Salle-UP rivalry extends to UCAL-PGFlex cage finals

2 hours ago
La Salle and University of the Philippines extended their brewing rivalry to the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Immaculada Concepcion, University of Batangas close in on UCAL volleyball titles

Immaculada Concepcion, University of Batangas close in on UCAL volleyball titles

2 hours ago
Newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College and University of Batangas inched closer to winning the volleyball crowns in the Universities...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic body to distribute $6.8 billion from 2021-24 cycle

Olympic body to distribute $6.8 billion from 2021-24 cycle

7 hours ago
The International Olympic Committee is set to distribute $6.8 billion (6.46b euros) in revenues from the 2021-24 Olympic cycle,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with