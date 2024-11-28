UE fencers undergo pre-UAAP test in Kuala Lumpur joust

University of the East fencers (from left) Shy Catantan, Willa Galvez, Mika Ragot and Nicol Canlas will see action in the 3rd Malaysia Fencing Federation (MFF) Minime International from November 30 to December 5 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the University of the East multi-champion fencing team take an early test in their preparation for the UAAP fencing meet as eight fencers vie for glory in the 3rd Malaysia Fencing Federation (MFF) Minime International scheduled November 30 to December 5 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 10 UE fencers seeing action in the competition are Grade 11 student-athlete Brynt Gale, Grade 9 Don Geronimo, Grade 8 Nicol Canlas, Shy Catantan, Mika Ragot and Willa Galvez, Grade 7 rookies Yuna Canlas, Ryona Salvante and Bryan Siembra, and Grade 6 Mateo Canlas.

“This is the third year that UE fencers will be joining the Malaysia Minime, and it’s been proven during the first two years that this event gave our fencers confidence and experience leading up to the UAAP fencing meet,” said UE fencing head coach and former national team mentor Rolando “Amat” Canlas Jr.

“That is what we are looking forward to — same goals. We want to give our young fencers the exposure for them to improve not only their skills… Most important is their mindset because competing abroad is different. Pressure is different. This will prepare them for the UAAP,” added Canlas.

Gale will see action in 17-under boy’s foil, the same age division for Geronimo in boy’s epee; while Nicol Canlas and Catantan will compete in U-14 and U-17 girl’s saber; and Ragot will see action in the same age bracket in girl’s epee. Both in saber, Salvante and Siembra will play in U-12 and U-14 girl’s and boy’s, respectively.

Mateo Canlas will play in boy’s foil U-12 and U-14, while Yuna Canlas and Galvez, whose participation is backed by NLEX, Converge, Nickel Asia Corp. Strong Group Athletics, Pocari Sweat, San Miguel Corp., Rain or Shine and MVP Sports Foundation, are both in girl’s foil — the former in U-14 and U-17, the latter in U-12 and U-14.

More than 800 fencers are expected to join, as — aside from the Philippines — the event will also have participants from host Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and Australia. Clubs from the Philippines include Canlas Fencing, Alabang Fencing, Republic Fencing, Ateneo Fencing, Excalibur Fencing and the QC SEP Fencing Squad.

“We are truly proud of our selected QC SEP fencers who will compete in their first international tournament in Malaysia,” said QC SEP chief and Quezon City District 1 councilor Joseph Juico. “After excelling in local events, it’s time for them to gain valuable exposure on the international stage.”

“Following in the footsteps of fencing icons like Nat Perez, the Felipe brothers, the Nicanor siblings, and, of course, the pride of QC SEP and the nation, Paris Olympian Sam Catantan — all of whom began their journey in the QC SEP grassroots program — we are confident these young athletes are on the path to greatness,” added Juico, whose program is supported by SMC.

There will be five divisions for individual boy’s and girl’s categories, and these are U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-17 in all weapons, which are foil, epee and saber. There is also team events in U-10, U-14 and U-17 boy’s and girl’s brackets.