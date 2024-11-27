^

Sports

Depilo seals quarterfinals berth in TCC Match Play

Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 6:06pm
Depilo seals quarterfinals berth in TCC Match Play
Rico Depilo.
Pilipinas Golf

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Rico Depilo continued his inspiring run at the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational, dominating 17th-seed Arbole with a 6&4 victory to secure his spot in the quarterfinals of the P2-million championship at the TCC course here on Wednesday.

Depilo, a 52-year-old veteran from Davao, displayed unwavering composure following his shocking win over top-seeded Tony Lascuña the previous day.

Capitalizing on early birdies at the par-5 second hole and the tight No. 4, Depilo built a comfortable lead that proved insurmountable.

“Naka-tsamba lang uli,” he humbly remarked, brushing off praise for his performance.

Despite his growing confidence, Depilo acknowledged the unpredictable nature of match play.

“Medyo tumaas ang kumpiyansa pero mahirap pa rin sabihin kung hanggang saan ito. Sa match play, patatagan na lang ng dibdib,” he added, signaling his focus on resilience.

Depilo’s victory highlights a trend in this year’s tournament, where five lower-seeded players advanced through eight matches under the scorching heat. His next challenge will be 18-year-old Hyun Ho Rho, who edged out Eric Gallardo, 3&1, to advance.

Rho’s youthful exuberance and stellar form make him a formidable opponent as he aims for his first maiden win.

A former PGT Q-School topnotcher, Rho also emerged as the highest-ranked player remaining in the competition after the surprising eliminations of third-seeded Reymon Jaraula and No. 6 Jhonnel Ababa.

Japan’s Kakeru Ozeki eliminated Jaraula, 3&2, while Albin Engino ousted Ababa with a 3&1 win.

Ozeki and Engino are set for a thrilling quarters clash Thursday.

Multi-titled Jay Bayron (ranked 18th) cruised past Elee Bisera, 7&6, despite struggling to rediscover his vintage form.

“Sabi ko, masama palo nito (Bisera) kaya, kaya ko na ‘to,” he admitted, highlighting Bisera’s inconsistency following the latter’s shock win over No. 2 Angelo Que on the 19th hole Tuesday.

Bayron will take on 10th seed Michael Bibat, who defeated Guido van der Valk in a tight 1-up match.

Despite downplaying his chances against Bibat, Bayron remains a formidable competitor.

“Si Mike, advantage siya sa akin. Mahaba ang course sa akin,” he said.

But in head-to-head clashes, experience and strategic risk-taking can often trump technical advantages.

Ranked No. 21, Dino Villanueva became the third and only higher-seeded player to advance, dominating No. 28 Nelson Huerva, 4&3, while No. 29 Arnold Villacencio pulled off a gritty win, edging out No. 13 Russel Bautista with a par on the 19th hole.

In the quarterfinals, Villanueva aims to leverage his slight edge against Villacencio, while Bibat prepares for a highly anticipated clash with Bayron for a spot in the next round.

As the quarterfinals unfold Thursday morning, the intense schedule demands both skill and stamina from the competitors. The winners will return in the afternoon for the semifinals, setting up an exciting battle for the semis spots in the season-ending tournament of the Philippine Golf Tour.

GOLF

RICO DEPILO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena leads opening of Ilocos&rsquo; pole vault facility

Obiena leads opening of Ilocos’ pole vault facility

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena with Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc opened the province’s first pole vaulting...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista holds ground

Bautista holds ground

19 hours ago
Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian...
Sports
fbtw
Banned Ryan Garcia eyes New Year's Eve boxing exhibition in Japan

Banned Ryan Garcia eyes New Year's Eve boxing exhibition in Japan

8 hours ago
Banned boxer Ryan Garcia is to fight in Japan on New Year's Eve, organizers said Wednesday, but the American's management...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Win or go home.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is keen on keeping the 15-man pool of the national team intact, but admitted that everything...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuano juniors to strut stuff in Lapu-Lapu netfest

Cebuano juniors to strut stuff in Lapu-Lapu netfest

7 hours ago
The spotlight shifts to Cebu as local youngsters gear up to showcase their tennis prowess in the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Search for next top Mindanao golfers continues in 'Christmas edition' tourney

Search for next top Mindanao golfers continues in 'Christmas edition' tourney

7 hours ago
Christmas comes early for more than 100 young golfers as they see action when the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with