Depilo seals quarterfinals berth in TCC Match Play

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Rico Depilo continued his inspiring run at the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational, dominating 17th-seed Arbole with a 6&4 victory to secure his spot in the quarterfinals of the P2-million championship at the TCC course here on Wednesday.

Depilo, a 52-year-old veteran from Davao, displayed unwavering composure following his shocking win over top-seeded Tony Lascuña the previous day.

Capitalizing on early birdies at the par-5 second hole and the tight No. 4, Depilo built a comfortable lead that proved insurmountable.

“Naka-tsamba lang uli,” he humbly remarked, brushing off praise for his performance.

Despite his growing confidence, Depilo acknowledged the unpredictable nature of match play.

“Medyo tumaas ang kumpiyansa pero mahirap pa rin sabihin kung hanggang saan ito. Sa match play, patatagan na lang ng dibdib,” he added, signaling his focus on resilience.

Depilo’s victory highlights a trend in this year’s tournament, where five lower-seeded players advanced through eight matches under the scorching heat. His next challenge will be 18-year-old Hyun Ho Rho, who edged out Eric Gallardo, 3&1, to advance.

Rho’s youthful exuberance and stellar form make him a formidable opponent as he aims for his first maiden win.

A former PGT Q-School topnotcher, Rho also emerged as the highest-ranked player remaining in the competition after the surprising eliminations of third-seeded Reymon Jaraula and No. 6 Jhonnel Ababa.

Japan’s Kakeru Ozeki eliminated Jaraula, 3&2, while Albin Engino ousted Ababa with a 3&1 win.

Ozeki and Engino are set for a thrilling quarters clash Thursday.

Multi-titled Jay Bayron (ranked 18th) cruised past Elee Bisera, 7&6, despite struggling to rediscover his vintage form.

“Sabi ko, masama palo nito (Bisera) kaya, kaya ko na ‘to,” he admitted, highlighting Bisera’s inconsistency following the latter’s shock win over No. 2 Angelo Que on the 19th hole Tuesday.

Bayron will take on 10th seed Michael Bibat, who defeated Guido van der Valk in a tight 1-up match.

Despite downplaying his chances against Bibat, Bayron remains a formidable competitor.

“Si Mike, advantage siya sa akin. Mahaba ang course sa akin,” he said.

But in head-to-head clashes, experience and strategic risk-taking can often trump technical advantages.

Ranked No. 21, Dino Villanueva became the third and only higher-seeded player to advance, dominating No. 28 Nelson Huerva, 4&3, while No. 29 Arnold Villacencio pulled off a gritty win, edging out No. 13 Russel Bautista with a par on the 19th hole.

In the quarterfinals, Villanueva aims to leverage his slight edge against Villacencio, while Bibat prepares for a highly anticipated clash with Bayron for a spot in the next round.

As the quarterfinals unfold Thursday morning, the intense schedule demands both skill and stamina from the competitors. The winners will return in the afternoon for the semifinals, setting up an exciting battle for the semis spots in the season-ending tournament of the Philippine Golf Tour.