Search for next top Mindanao golfers continues in 'Christmas edition' tourney

Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) chairman emeritus Tommy Manotoc, right, and JGFP president Oliver Gan, left, with JGFP "godfather" Mikey Arroyo.

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas comes early for more than 100 young golfers as they see action when the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines holds its Christmas Mindanao edition meet on December 1 at the historic Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Davao, the largest city in the Philippines, is not only renowned for its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes but a vibrant hub for golf — especially for young golfers — as well in the region.

Over the years, Davao has cultivated a reputation as a breeding ground for golfing talent, producing champions who have made significant marks in both national and international arenas. That remains the goal for JGFP, which has helped in finding the best talent with potential of performing at the highest level.

“We will continue our grassroots development in the province,” said JPFP chairman emeritus Tommy Manotoc, a former national team coach and president of the National Golf Association of the Philippines, the leading local golf body in the country.

The categories for the boys and girls event are 15-18 years old, 13-14, 11-12, 9-10, 7-8, as well as the 6-under boys and 6-under girls.

JGFP president Oliver Gan said the one-day tournament — supported by JGFP “godfather” and former Pampanga congressman Mikey Arroyo — is free of charge for participating golfers from Mindanao.

"This is our own unique way of paying homage to Mindanao's golf hotbed," said Gan, a former golf consultant of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB). “We have more than 100, this is part of our mandate to grow the game in Mindanao.”

“In keeping with the holiday spirit, the JGFP is waiving entry fees to encourage maximum participation,” added Gan.