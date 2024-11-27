^

Sports

League of Legends servers to merge into one SEA server

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 10:10am
League of Legends servers to merge into one SEA server

MANILA, Philippines — Matchmaking in League of Legends will soon become easier as servers from different countries — Thailand, Philippines, and Singapore/Malaysia/Indonesia — will be merged into one Southeast Asia server starting January 2025.

"For the past two years, we’ve heard your calls. Today, we’re excited to announce a major step forward for players on the Thailand, Philippines, and Singapore/Malaysia/Indonesia servers. The long-requested Southeast Asia (SEA) server merge is soon becoming a reality! Why are we doing this? The answer is simple: to create the best possible experience for every game you play and to bring more players across the region together,” Riot Games said in a press release.

With the merger and the larger pool of players, matchmaking will now be faster and more rank-accurate for players who want to rank up or new players hoping to test their skills.

The SEA server will go live with the upcoming League of Legends Season 1 (patch 15.1) on January 9, 2025. On the side of the players, the server merger will be completed within the downtime as the patch rolls out but should take note that Victory Points and Forum Badges as well as the Clash Match History and Clash Club Affiliations on the Thailand and Philippines servers will not be transferred.

Most account details and remaining RP will remain as is with players still able to purchase RP in the same local currency from their previous servers.

Riot Games has initially announced the shift to a seasonal model for League of Legends, with Season 1 focusing on the region of Noxus. The first season will be released in January 2025.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bautista holds ground

Bautista holds ground

11 hours ago
Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Win or go home.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Year One” is in the books but as early as now, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is already thinking about how to...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Will foreign guest team Hong Kong Eastern take the PBA Commissioner’s Cup by storm like the Bay Area Dragons two years...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

1 hour ago
The ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour marks its milestone 10th staging at Surf City Borongan from November 29 to December...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Fnatic ONIC Philippines' coaches Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin and Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, who previously competed in the...
Sports
fbtw
Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 by the NBA after a league investigation into star guard Trae Young missing an NBA Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT hitters strike again

PLDT hitters strike again

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
PLDT didn’t leave anything to chance as it steamrolled past Capital1 Solar, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, yesterday to seize...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with