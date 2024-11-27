League of Legends servers to merge into one SEA server

MANILA, Philippines — Matchmaking in League of Legends will soon become easier as servers from different countries — Thailand, Philippines, and Singapore/Malaysia/Indonesia — will be merged into one Southeast Asia server starting January 2025.

"For the past two years, we’ve heard your calls. Today, we’re excited to announce a major step forward for players on the Thailand, Philippines, and Singapore/Malaysia/Indonesia servers. The long-requested Southeast Asia (SEA) server merge is soon becoming a reality! Why are we doing this? The answer is simple: to create the best possible experience for every game you play and to bring more players across the region together,” Riot Games said in a press release.

With the merger and the larger pool of players, matchmaking will now be faster and more rank-accurate for players who want to rank up or new players hoping to test their skills.

The SEA server will go live with the upcoming League of Legends Season 1 (patch 15.1) on January 9, 2025. On the side of the players, the server merger will be completed within the downtime as the patch rolls out but should take note that Victory Points and Forum Badges as well as the Clash Match History and Clash Club Affiliations on the Thailand and Philippines servers will not be transferred.

Most account details and remaining RP will remain as is with players still able to purchase RP in the same local currency from their previous servers.

Riot Games has initially announced the shift to a seasonal model for League of Legends, with Season 1 focusing on the region of Noxus. The first season will be released in January 2025.