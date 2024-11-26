Mobile Legends developer extends aid to typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) developer Moonton Games launched a humanitarian drive through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, Moonton Cares, to support Filipinos affected by super typhoon Kristine.

In partnership with ABS-CBN Foundation and Operation Compassion Philippines Inc., the project donated 5 kilograms of rice for each of the 675 families in affected areas as well as basic necessities for 515 families who are in the midst of recovering from the damages inflicted by the typhoon.

"At Moonton Cares, we are committed to working together and using gaming for good, and we hope that this donation can help alleviate some of the burdens of our kababayans who were impacted by this natural calamity,” said Moonton Games game publishing marketing manager for the Philippines Jose Chua Jr.

Besides Moonton Games, reigning MLBB Philippine champions Fnatic ONIC Philippines held a charity livestream "Stream for a Cause”, with players Cyric “K1NGKONG” Perez and Kirk "Kirk" Gutierrez in support of the Filipino community, with all donations going to the Tanging Yaman Foundation Inc.