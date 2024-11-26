^

Sports

Mobile Legends developer extends aid to typhoon victims

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 11:11am
Mobile Legends developer extends aid to typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) developer Moonton Games launched a humanitarian drive through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, Moonton Cares, to support Filipinos affected by super typhoon Kristine.

In partnership with ABS-CBN Foundation and Operation Compassion Philippines Inc., the project donated 5 kilograms of rice for each of the 675 families in affected areas as well as basic necessities for 515 families who are in the midst of recovering from the damages inflicted by the typhoon.

"At Moonton Cares, we are committed to working together and using gaming for good, and we hope that this donation can help alleviate some of the burdens of our kababayans who were impacted by this natural calamity,” said Moonton Games game publishing marketing manager for the Philippines Jose Chua Jr.

Besides Moonton Games, reigning MLBB Philippine champions Fnatic ONIC Philippines held a charity livestream "Stream for a Cause”, with players Cyric “K1NGKONG” Perez and Kirk "Kirk" Gutierrez in support of the Filipino community, with all donations going to the Tanging Yaman Foundation Inc.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cavaliers move up to 17-1

Cavaliers move up to 17-1

12 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell and reserve Ty Jerome each scored 26 points to spark the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers over Toronto, 122-108,...
Sports
fbtw
POC elections heat up

POC elections heat up

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Reelectionist POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino is wondering why as an incumbent who served during the last two Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
Siklab Awards to honor 79 junior athletes

Siklab Awards to honor 79 junior athletes

12 hours ago
The finest young Filipino athletes will enjoy the spotlight in the Nickel Asia Corp. Siklab Youth Sports Awards 2024 on Dec....
Sports
fbtw
McNealy bags first PGA title

McNealy bags first PGA title

12 hours ago
Maverick McNealy sank a birdie putt from just inside six feet on the 18th hole to win the RSM Classic on Sunday, capturing...
Sports
fbtw

Top pros brace for match play

12 hours ago
If form charts hold true, the top-ranked players should make quick work of their lower-seeded counterparts in the opening round of the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Belen&rsquo;s MVP title icing on cake

Belen’s MVP title icing on cake

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Bella Belen further stamped her stature as the country’s best collegiate volleyball player today, winning the MVP plum...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn&rsquo;s niece wins Batang Pinoy gold

Hidilyn’s niece wins Batang Pinoy gold

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
A niece of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, an Olympian swimmer’s protégé and a Palarong Pambansa...
Sports
fbtw

Taduran defense in limbo

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran would rather face super WBA/WBO titlist Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico in a unification showdown than stake his crown against China’s Zhu Dian Xing but he’ll fight...
Sports
fbtw
Thitikul triumphs at CME Group Tour, banks $5M windfall; Saso ends up 49th

Thitikul triumphs at CME Group Tour, banks $5M windfall; Saso ends up 49th

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Atthaya Thitikul showcased nerves of steel in an electrifying battle against Angel Yin to claim the prestigious CME Group...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with