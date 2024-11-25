NU's Belen reasserts prowess with Shakeyâ€™s Super League MVP award

NU's Belen reasserts prowess with Shakey’s Super League MVP award

MANILA, Philippines — Bella Belen further stamped her stature as the country’s best collegiate volleyball player today, winning the Most Valuable Player plum as National University completed a three-peat in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

Just months after winning her second MVP award in the UAAP, Belen added another crown to her growing list of trophy case by towing NU to 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 win over rival La Salle in Game 2 to complete a finals sweep over the weekend at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Belen followed the back-to-back MVP citations of Alyssa Solomon in the Lady Bulldogs’ first two championships via sweep.

NU at one point had a 28-game winning run but La Salle snapped it in the elimination rounds this season before the Lady Bulldogs gained a sweet revenge in the biggest stage.

Belen, the UAAP Rookie-MVP in Season 84 was also hailed as the Best Outside Spiker with Solomon clinching the Best Opposite Spiker for the third straight year.

Other awardees included Angge Poyos (2nd Best Outside Spiker) of fourth-placer Santo Tomas, Amie Provido (1st Best Middle Blocker) of runner-up La Salle, Jaz Ellarina (2nd Best Middle Blocker) of bronze medalist Far Eastern U, NU’s Shaira Jardio (Best Libero) and Lams Lamina (Best Setter).

Now, the Lady Bulldogs shift their focus to a title repeat bid in the UAAP with celebrated mentor Sherwin Meneses at helm and who did not disappoint in his NU debut tourney.

“Siyempre sobrang excited din ako na nanalo kami. Malaking tulong talaga ‘to sa preparation for UAAP. ‘Yun naman talaga ‘yung goal kaya sumali kami dito,” said Meneses, a multi-titled coach for Creamline in the PVL.

“Siguro yung motivation lang namin is parang to move forward, to aim higher pa sa mga sa susunod na laro. Lalo na ‘yung UAAP, siya ‘yung big league for college. ‘Yun talaga yung league ng lahat,” said Belen, who fired 15 points to back Solomon’s 19 points in Game 2.

“Hindi kami magpapatalo, hindi kami magpapahuli, mag-i-improve at mag-i-improve pa kami.”