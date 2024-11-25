^

Sports

NU's Belen reasserts prowess with Shakey’s Super League MVP award

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 2:45pm
NU's Belen reasserts prowess with Shakeyâ€™s Super League MVP award
National University star Bella Belen.
Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines — Bella Belen further stamped her stature as the country’s best collegiate volleyball player today, winning the Most Valuable Player plum as National University completed a three-peat in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

Just months after winning her second MVP award in the UAAP, Belen added another crown to her growing list of trophy case by towing NU to 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 win over rival La Salle in Game 2 to complete a finals sweep over the weekend at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Belen followed the back-to-back MVP citations of Alyssa Solomon in the Lady Bulldogs’ first two championships via sweep.

NU at one point had a 28-game winning run but La Salle snapped it in the elimination rounds this season before the Lady Bulldogs gained a sweet revenge in the biggest stage.

Belen, the UAAP Rookie-MVP in Season 84 was also hailed as the Best Outside Spiker with Solomon clinching the Best Opposite Spiker for the third straight year.

Other awardees included Angge Poyos (2nd Best Outside Spiker) of fourth-placer Santo Tomas, Amie Provido (1st Best Middle Blocker) of runner-up La Salle, Jaz Ellarina (2nd Best Middle Blocker) of bronze medalist Far Eastern U, NU’s Shaira Jardio (Best Libero) and Lams Lamina (Best Setter).

Now, the Lady Bulldogs shift their focus to a title repeat bid in the UAAP with celebrated mentor Sherwin Meneses at helm and who did not disappoint in his NU debut tourney.

“Siyempre sobrang excited din ako na nanalo kami. Malaking tulong talaga ‘to sa preparation for UAAP. ‘Yun naman talaga ‘yung goal kaya sumali kami dito,” said Meneses, a multi-titled coach for Creamline in the PVL.

“Siguro yung motivation lang namin is parang to move forward, to aim higher pa sa mga sa susunod na laro. Lalo na ‘yung UAAP, siya ‘yung big league for college. ‘Yun talaga yung league ng lahat,” said Belen, who fired 15 points to back Solomon’s 19 points in Game 2.

“Hindi kami magpapatalo, hindi kami magpapahuli, mag-i-improve at mag-i-improve pa kami.”

BELLA BELEN

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

Injury sidelines crowd darling Dwight Ramos in Gilas match vs Hong Kong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
A calf injury ruled out Dwight Ramos in Gilas Pilipinas’ win over Hong Kong on Sunday, coach Tim Cone said.
Sports
fbtw
Golden throw for Trangia

Golden throw for Trangia

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Tanker Anton Paulo Della of San Fernando, La Union splashed his way to a record-breaking effort even as thrower Courtney Jewel...
Sports
fbtw
Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks over Hornets as Spurs beat Warriors

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 31 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over visiting Charlotte 125-119...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

Baldwin reflects on 'tough' UAAP season for Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite “a year of adversity,” Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said that there are no regrets for the Blue Eagles’...
Sports
fbtw
Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

Milka Romero declares commitment to help grow Philippine sports

1 day ago
The No. 1 nominee of 1Pacman is excited and ready to give back whatever she has being a successful entrepreneur. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stags newcomer Pascual shows potential with skillset

Stags newcomer Pascual shows potential with skillset

5 hours ago
Former national youth team co-captain Migs Pascual wasted no time in showcasing his talent in his first playing season with...
Sports
fbtw
IOC presidential aspirant: 'We run risk of losing women's sport'

IOC presidential aspirant: 'We run risk of losing women's sport'

5 hours ago
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has vowed to protect women's sport following the gender eligibility row at this year's...
Sports
fbtw
Honor of Kings to launch Philippine League in 2025

Honor of Kings to launch Philippine League in 2025

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Honor of Kings is set to launch its Philippine league next year as the esports title eyes growth and engagement for its local...
Sports
fbtw
Italy Davis Cup winner Sinner 'heartbroken' over doping accusations

Italy Davis Cup winner Sinner 'heartbroken' over doping accusations

8 hours ago
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said his off-court turmoil over doping accusations was "heartbreaking", after winning the Davis...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with