Terrafirma's Tiongson headed to San Miguel for Manuel, Romeo

November 25, 2024 | 1:08pm
Terrafirma's Tiongson headed to San Miguel for Manuel, Romeo
Juami Tiongson (left) and Terrence Romeo.
MANILA, Philippines — Star guard Juami Tiongson is bound for San Miguel after being traded by Terrafirma, the PBA announced Monday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the league said Tiongson along with Andreas Cahilig are being ship shipped to Terrafirma in exchange for veterans Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo.

The player swaps occurred just a couple of days before the Commissioner’s Cup fires off on Wednesday, November 27.

