Terrafirma's Tiongson headed to San Miguel for Manuel, Romeo

MANILA, Philippines — Star guard Juami Tiongson is bound for San Miguel after being traded by Terrafirma, the PBA announced Monday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the league said Tiongson along with Andreas Cahilig are being ship shipped to Terrafirma in exchange for veterans Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo.

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN - acquired the rights to Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig.



TERRAFIRMA DYIP - acquired the rights to Vic Manuel and Terrence Romeo.#PBAAngatAngLaban pic.twitter.com/HOknBggSqQ — PBA (@pbaconnect) November 25, 2024

The player swaps occurred just a couple of days before the Commissioner’s Cup fires off on Wednesday, November 27.