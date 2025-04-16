^

Sports

Junior Altas finally hit zenith of glory

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Junior Altas finally hit zenith of glory
The Perpetual Help Junior Altas celebrate their first ever NCAA championship after beating the La Salle Greenies in a winner-take-all duel yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — It felt like an eternity for University of Perpetual Help waiting for that breakthrough NCAA high school basketball championship.

So when the time came, the Junior Altas gobbled up the opportunity and destroyed the La Salle Greenies, 101-67, to rule NCAA Season 100 yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

“Overwhelming,” said an emotional UPHSD coach Joph Cleopas, a devout Christian. “It’s a blessing for us, we fought hard and this is the best game that I saw my team play. It was an exclamation point, a statement win.”

With the short series knotted at one game apiece entering the decider, the Las Piñas-based dribblers didn’t leave anything to chance and buried their foes right from the start to claim a 2-1 series win and their first ever basketball crown since joining the grand old league 41 years ago.

It also happened a year after practically the same team came a victory away from ending the long wait before it was painfully denied by eventual winner Letran.

They didn’t let history repeat itself.

Lebron Jhames Daep lived up to his name and led his team to the momentous day to complete basketball’s trifecta by winning the title, the season MVP and the Finals MVP.

“I just want to thank our Perpetual Help community for their support,” said the shy prized find from Bicol, who had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and the same number of steals and blocks in Game 3.

But it wasn’t without a bunch of heroes, among them Jan Roluna, Icee Callagan, Jim Corpuz and Jan Rosales, who scored 15, 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

None though shone brighter than Daep, whose father Rommel was a former pro.

NCAA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala leads rain-hit match

Eala leads rain-hit match

1 day ago
The Philippines’ Alex Eala got off to a strong start and was leading the Netherlands’ Anouk Koevermans, 6-3, 2-4,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets job done in rain-delayed Oeiras Ladies opener, advances to next round

Eala gets job done in rain-delayed Oeiras Ladies opener, advances to next round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Rain may have delayed it, but Alex Eala shone bright in the first round of the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal.
Sports
fbtw
Proud daughter toasts PBA

Proud daughter toasts PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There couldn’t be anyone prouder than Karissa Marcial when her father, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, went on stage...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Hotshots, Beermen dispute solo lead

Unbeaten Hotshots, Beermen dispute solo lead

15 hours ago
The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the San Miguel Beermen will clash on Wednesday, April 16, at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio to make Gilas youth coaching debut at home

Tenorio to make Gilas youth coaching debut at home

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas standout and now Gilas youth head coach LA Tenorio gets a baptism of fire at home as the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tour of Luzon Revival a complete package

Tour of Luzon Revival a complete package

1 hour ago
The Tour of Luzon comes as a complete package of a multi-stage race when the fabled summer sports spectacle returns on April...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Grizzlies clash in play-in opener

Warriors, Grizzlies clash in play-in opener

1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline in an attempt to land a top-six Western Conference playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Memo in Navarrete&rsquo;s camp

Memo in Navarrete’s camp

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Don’t look now but strength and conditioning coach Angel (Memo) Heredia has joined WBO superfeatherweight ruler Emanuel...
Sports
fbtw
Returning Tour of Luzon cycling race poised to be 'complete package'

Returning Tour of Luzon cycling race poised to be 'complete package'

6 hours ago
The Tour of Luzon comes as a complete package of a multi-stage race when the fabled summer sports spectacle returns on April...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with