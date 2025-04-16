Towns ready for 'special' NBA playoff stint as Knick

NEW JERSEY, United States – Karl-Anthony Towns grew up a New York Knicks fan from Piscataway township in Middlesex County here, 36 miles from the Madison Square Garden in downtown Manhattan.

On Saturday (Sunday Manila time), Towns will live his childhood dream when he steps on the iconic floor of The Mecca as the Knicks host the up-and-coming Detroit Pistons team in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

“It’s special,” Towns told reporters following their Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) practice. "Obviously for me, I've never had a playoff series in the Garden, so being able to watch it on TV growing up and to see the crowd, just let alone the regular season game, they're special.

“So, I can only imagine it's on another level in the playoffs. So, it's our job to bring our best foot forward and do the best we can in front of our fans, and obviously, you want to see wins as much as we do. So, we're all in this together with the fans. So, we're going to go out there and do our best.”

Towns was the Knicks’ biggest acquisition in the offseason. The Knicks gave up three-time NBA All-Star forward Julius Randle and outside gunner Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick for him.

Towns lived up to the expectations as he was selected to his fifth NBA All-Star in his first season with the Knicks. The 7-foot Dominican-American center averaged 24.4 points, a career-best 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 42% from the 3-point line.

With Towns complementing two-time NBA All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks clinched the No. 3 seed and won 51 games. It marked the first time since the 1994-95 season that the Knicks had a back-to-back 50-win season.

They are coming into the playoff series against the young and hungry Pistons team, led by Most Improved Player favorite Cade Cunningham, as the overwhelming favorites.

The Pistons have won their season head-to-head 3-1, but the oddsmakers have picked the Knicks to win owing to their playoff experience and star power.

Bovada, one of the best casino apps, has the Knicks as a -380 favorite to advance to the second round. Though the Pistons are +290 underdogs, they are no pushovers.

New head coach J. B. Bickerstaff has transformed the Pistons from last season’s worst team to a Cinderella team overnight.

The Pistons have more than tripled their 14 wins last season, finishing with 44 victories en route to clinching their first playoff berth since 2019.

Bickerstaff got the Pistons playing very physical on defense, evoking the aura of their legendary “Bad Boys” teams in the 1980s, while on offense, they surrounded Cunningham with enough outside shooting.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Brunson said of the Pistons. “They bring a level of physicality that is known with J.B. Bickerstaff teams. They embraced that. They embraced him. They have a thing going over there, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

Brunson and Cunningham will likely cancel each other in terms of offensive production.

It will be up to Towns to swing the series in Knicks’ favor. The soft-spoken center will be in for a rugged series that will test his grit and the Knicks’ decision in the offseason to go all-in.

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.