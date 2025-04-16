â€˜All Out Gamesâ€™ functional fitness competition returns with new divisions, bigger prizes

^

‘All Out Games’ functional fitness competition returns with new divisions, bigger prizes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 10:53am
This year's All Out Games is expected to be the biggest yet.
MANILA, Philippines — Prepare to go all out as this year’s edition of the All Out Games is set this September. 

The event, which will pit athletes’ strength and capacities in fitness through different functional fitness exercises, will happen from September 27-28 at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Unlike last year where the individual and team competitions will happen in separate schedules, this year’s edition will be pushed together in a single two-day event. 

The qualifiers are currently running until April 30. 

And this time, there will be new divisions — the Masters Teams All Out and the Masters Teams Sweat Out, which will include teams of three, aside from the usual divisions of Chill Out, Sweat Out and All Out, covering both individual and team. 

Last year, 420 athletes competed across all divisions, which also covered athletes from Guam and Singapore. 

And this time around, it might be the biggest yet. 

“All Out Games continues to cement its status as a premier functional fitness competition in the Philippines and the region,” competition organizers said in a statement emailed to Philstar.com. 

This year, there will be more prizes and bigger cash prizes for the winners.

“We’ve got so much more in store — from exciting new elements to elevated athlete experiences that push the bar higher.” 

The event will still have the HD Weightlifting Academy of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and the Pep Project as partners.

