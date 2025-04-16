Level Infinite, Lyceum partner for esports education initiatives

MANILA, Philippines — Level Infinite, the global publisher of Honor of Kings, has partnered with Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Manila for different esports and gaming initiatives as a means to strengthen the gaming and esports education in the country.

“At LPU, we are committed to providing our students with industry-relevant opportunities that enhance their academic journey. This partnership with Level Infinite is a major step in preparing our students for gaming, technology, and esports careers, ensuring they are well-equipped for the evolving digital landscape,” said Dr. Arlene Caballero, dean of the College of Technology at LPU Manila.

Through the collaboration, students from LPU Manila will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the back end of game development and publishing through internships and different career opportunities. The partnership also includes resource-sharing for the continued development of the esports management course that LPU Manila is offering.

Campus grassroots tournaments will also be held, which will include Level Infinite titles Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

“We are excited to partner with LPU Manila to cultivate the next generation of gaming and esports professionals. Through this initiative, we aim to provide students with firsthand experience in the gaming and esports industry, contribute to LPU‘s curriculum development, and support campus grassroots esports initiatives for our games,” said Benj Dalmacio, senior business Development Manager at Level Infinite.

LPU Manila is the first university in the Philippines to offer a bachelor's degree in esports back in 2021, offering two tracks, one for esports management and the other for game design and development.