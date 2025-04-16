Philippine canoe and kayak body holds national seminar to raise coaching standards

MANILA, Philippines — After a dominant showing of the national team when Puerto Princesa City hosted the biggest edition of the ICF World Dragon Boat Championships last year, the Philippine Canoe and Kayak Federation (PCKF) is now raising the standards of paddle sports coaching in the country.

The PCKF, under the leadership of its president Leonora Escollante and the only federation in the nation recognized by International Canoe Federation,

successfully conducted the inaugural National Dragon Boat Coaching Seminar Level 1.

The symposium recently held at the Philippine Sports Commission administration building inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila marked a pivotal step toward the professionalization and standardization of sports coaching across the Philippines.

“This isn’t just a seminar, it’s the start of a national movement. We are laying the foundation for a new era of Filipino coaching — rooted in science, inspired by purpose and dedicated to developing athletes as well-rounded individuals,’’ said Escollante.

Tackling a holistic approach to coaching excellence, national coach Duchess Francine Co who spearheaded the event from March 28-30 presented a research-driven, holistic curriculum with the participants engaging in four core modules.

“This seminar marks a turning point in PCKF’s mission to transform coaching into a science-backed profession,’’ said Co of the research-driven training program that kicked off in Manila and will expand to Puerto Princesa, Cebu and Davao cities in the coming months.

PCKDF head of marketing Rona Joy Bulaong, a holistic wellness practitioner, moderated the federation’s initiative with discussions on Dragon Boat Biomechanics and Sports Injuries under Ma. Crisanta Prieto, unraveling movement efficiency and injury prevention.

Escollante, an international coach level 3 and also a board member of the Philippine Olympic Committee, discussed Paddling Techniques that focused on skill optimization while Romela Dee Candoliza addressed the fueling strategies for peak performance in Sports Nutrition.

“By integrating biomechanics, nutrition science and mental mastery with paddling techniques, we are empowering coaches to shape athletes not just for performance, but for lifelong excellence,’’ said Co.

Professor Michele Joan Valbuena, PhD talked about the Psychosocial Factors in Coaching to enhance the mental resilience of coaches and build healthy team dynamics.

“As a woman in sports leadership, I am proud that this initiative also paves the way for greater representation of women in coaching. Empowering more women to lead is not just progress, it’s essential to building a stronger and more inclusive future for Philippine sports,’’ said Escollante.

Apart from the PCKF’s global vision on pushing Filipino coaching to optimum levels, the National Dragon Boat Coaching Seminar Level 1 forms part of the federation’s broader mission to implement its mandate under Section 13 of Republic Act 6847, which is the exclusive technical control over the promotion and development of paddling sports in the country through education, capacity-building and certification.

For more information and upcoming seminar schedules, interested physical education teachers, coaches and organizations may visit the PCKF Facebook Page.

“This initiative doesn’t just advance paddle sport coaching in the Philippines. It redefines the profession by shifting from tradition to innovation,’’ said Bulaong.

The Philippine Canoe and Kayak Federation is a regular member of the Philippine Olympic Committee and the sole National Sports Association (NSA) officially acknowledged by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for its exclusive authority in developing “forward-moving’’ paddling sports in the country under Section 13 of Republic Act 6847.

The various disciplines under paddling sports include canoe, kayak, dragon boat, stand up paddling, canoe slalom, wild water canoeing, white water rafting, canoe polo, outrigger canoe and canoe freestyle.