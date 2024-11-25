Honor of Kings to launch Philippine League in 2025

The Honor of Kings Midseason Invitational during the Esports World Cup last August.

MANILA, Philippines — Honor of Kings (HOK) is set to launch its Philippine league next year as the esports title eyes growth and engagement for its local community.

Come 2025, HOK in the Philippines will see two competitive seasons: The Philippine League Spring set to begin in April 2025 and the Philippine League Fall, which will start in August 2025.

“Having a local league for Honor of Kings aligns with our core objective of providing more opportunities for esports athletes across the Philippines and kickstarting an ecosystem that welcomes all. The local league provides an avenue to showcase the excellence of Filipino gamers and bring Honor of Kings to more audiences,” Level Infinite's senior esports manager Angelica Neri told Philstar.com.

In the recently announced 2025 calendar for HOK Global Esports, the title’s 2025 season will begin with the HOK Season 3 Invitational from mid-February to mid-March.

In the succeeding months, the local leagues in Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil and the Philippines as well as Major East, Major West and The Wild Card Series will take place, culminating in the HOK Midseason Invitational once again happening during the Esports World Cup around July and August.

The second half of the year will then see the Fall season of the local leagues, majors and wildcards, with the HOK Global Championship slated for sometime between mid-November to December.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the local esports community has announced the return of the HOK Philippine Invitational with invited teams Boom Esports, Blacklist International, Team Eureka, TNT Alpha and Team Flash PH, while the remaining three teams will be determined by an open qualifiers in December.