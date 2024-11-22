UP exacts payback vs CEU in PGFlex Invitational cagefest

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines recovered mightily from another lethargic start and completed a vengeful 62-51 win over Centro Escolar University at the start of the first phase of the semis round in the PGFlex Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday, November 21, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Maroons, who secured the third and final outright semis berth after finishing 4-2 in the first phase of the elims, found themselves trailing the second-seeded Scorpions, 25-14, after the first 10 minutes of play but clawed their way up through the efforts of Rey Remogat, Miguel Yniguez, Seven Gagate and Francis Nnoruka to prevail.

Remogat, a transferee from University of the East, led the Maroons with 18 points despite shooting just 6-of-17 from the field while Yniguez and Gagate added 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Maroons avenged their heart-breaking 63-61 loss last Nov. 11.

After averaging close to 30 points in the team’s last three games, the 6-foot-8 Nnoruka was held to just 11 points although he collared 16 rebounds that led to several fastbreak points for UP.

Dylan Darbin, the hero in CEU’s first round win over UP, tallied only 8 points, 5 boards and 4 assists.

Immaculada Concepcion College gained a headstart in the race for the fourth semis slot by stunning Adamsonn in double overtime, 82-73, which improved their record to 3-4 in the seven-team preseason tournament of UCAL that has the backing of Quintana.

The Falcons, despite getting 23 points from Ray Allen Torres, slid to 2-5, the same record of Olivarez College, which pulled off a thrilling 74-67 win Manila Central University in the third game.

Jeremy Guarino and Monsour Proel led the Olivarez Sea Lions with 14 points each apart from combining for 11 boards and 4 assists.

Meantime, No. 1 seed La Salle starts its semis bid on Monday against CEU, with the Archers out to redeem themselves after a disappointing 55-54 defeat to the Falcons — their first in six games.