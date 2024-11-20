^

Alohi Robins-Hardy join UP volleyball coaching staff

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 4:44pm
Alohi Robins-Hardy (middle)
UP-OASD

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines women’s volleyball team will have Alohi Robins-Hardy as part of the coaching staff starting this UAAP Season 87, the Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old setter has already started joining the practices of the Fighting Maroons this week, the OASD bared.

She will be tasked to oversee the growth of playmaker Heart Magsombol.

Robins-Hardy’s presence will be a big boost for a UP team that won just one game last season. She will also be a part of the staff of first-year head coach Benson Bocboc.

The team fields a competitive roster led by Nina Ytang, Nica Celis and Irah Jaboneta, as well as young guns Kianne Olango, Yesha Noceja and Jothea Mae Ramos.

The setter was supposed to play for the Farm Fresh Foxies in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, but officials ultimately barred her entry into the league, saying that she has to go through next year’s draft.

Robins-Hardy earlier played in the defunct Philippine Super Liga with United Volleyball Club-Cocolife and then Cignal.

She also saw action for the national team during their bronze run in the 2019 Asean Grand Prix.

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
