Quiban ties for 12th on birdie-birdie finish; Thai keeps crown

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Quiban overcame a challenging final round with back-to-back closing birdies, salvaging an even-par 72 and securing a tied 12th place effort in the Taifong Open on Sunday won by Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai for the second straight year in Taiwan.

Quiban, coming off a brilliant eagle-fueled 65 on Saturday, entered the final round in contention but struggled under pressure, slipping from joint sixth place and missing out on a Top-10 finish.

Despite early setbacks, including three consecutive bogeys from the fourth hole after a birdie on the third, the Filipino ace showcased resilience by carding birdies on Nos. 9, 14 and the last two holes to complete his tournament with a 12-under 276.

The turning point of Quiban’s round came at the par-3 15th, where he encountered a costly double bogey. While lesser players might have faltered completely, Quiban steadied himself with a par on No. 16 before closing strongly.

Prateeptienchai demonstrated consistency and poise throughout the event. Locked in a tight battle with fellow Thai Runchanapong Youprayong, Prateeptienchai regained the lead at the turn with a string of birdies on Nos. 7, 11, 15 and 17. He sealed his second consecutive Taifong Open title with a decisive birdie on the final hole for a 68 and 22-under 266.

Youprayong’s 69 left him one stroke shy of victory, finishing at 267. Chonlatit Chuenboonngam and Hung Chien-Yao tied for third at 270 after rounds of 68.

Elsewhere, Sean Ramos fired a closing 66 to tie for 38th at 284.

In Japan, Juvic Pagunsan closed out with a second straight 68 for a share of 19th in the Dunlop Phoenix Open won by American Max Greevy in Miyazaki.

Pagunsan opened strong with a 66 but finished with a four-day total of 274 after a series of missed opportunities, including a crucial mishap on No. 15 in the final round.

McGreevy captured the crown with a dominant 262, finishing four strokes ahead of Shaun Norris (65), Akshay Bhatia (65) and Hideki Matsuyama (66), who shared second place at 266.

Justin delos Santos also made his mark in Japan, capping his campaign with an impressive final-round 65 to finish tied for 30th at 276