Fortuna opens with 3-under 69 in Taiwan golf

MANILA, Philippines — Unable to get untracked in a backside start, Mikha Fortuna unleashed a strong finishing kick, birdying the last two holes to post a three-under 69 and trail Thai PK Kongkraphan by four at the start of the Party Golfers Ladies Open in Taiwan.

Fortuna’s late surge at the par 35-37 Lily Golf and Country Club course in Hsinchu county not only turned her fortunes around but also bolstered the Philippine contingent’s standing in the NT$5 million championship of the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA).

The tournament saw a promising performance from young amateur Mona Sarines, who led the Filipino participants early on. The junior golfer played impressively without succumbing to pressure, stringing birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 7 against a bogey on No. 3.

Despite two bogeys at the back, her one-under 71 displayed her potential as a rising 13-year-old prodigy in the sport.

On the other hand, Fortuna’s steady play included a 13-par run from the backside of the rolling layout before birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 gave her a final 32-37 card.

The reigning LPGT Match Play champion credited her calm approach and slight familiarity with the course for her solid start, saying: “I was a bit nervous coming into this event, but I reminded myself that I played here last year. I know the course.”