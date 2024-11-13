^

Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

November 13, 2024 | 7:29pm
Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
Kevin Quiambao (in white)
MANILA, Philippines — La Salle star Kevin Quiambao will play for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers despite his ongoing UAAP Season 87 stint. 

This was confirmed Wednesday by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cignal CX Center Studio in Mandaluyong, Panlilio noted that the UAAP eliminations will be done by the time Gilas takes the court against New Zealand and Hong Kong on November 21 and 24, respectively.

The Green Archers currently sit atop the UAAP standings with a 12-2 win-loss card.

“Yes, he (Quiambao) will be joining the team. I think the UAAP has games on the 20th and the 23rd that do not involve La Salle. This was a plan that (was hatched) early January of this year, and this has been envisioned to go all the way to the World Cup in 2027 and hopefully Olympics beyond that,” Panlilio said. 

The SBP president also emphasized the importance of having players who fit in the system of the Gilas head coach Tim Cone.

“As Tim [Cone] said, every window is important. It's an improvement from the last window or the last tournament… So I think this is a journey for the team but we always want to do better from the last window. So, as you asked, yes, KQ would be around,” he added. — Brent Sagre, intern

GILAS

KEVIN QUIAMBAO
