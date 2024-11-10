^

Archers shoot down Maroons for solo lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 9:28pm
Archers shoot down Maroons for solo lead
La Salle's Joshua David
MANILA, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers secured the top spot of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament after besting the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 77-66, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle came from double digits down and erupted in the second half to secure their ninth straight victory. They are now assured of the top spot with a 12-1 win-loss record, while sending last year’s runners-up to their second straight defeat.

Kevin Quiambao top-scored for the defending champions with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Michael Phillips added 14 markers and 10 boards.

The Maroons led by as much as 11 points in the second period, 37-26, after a jumper by JD Cagulangan.

But La Salle stormed back as Quiambao, Phillips and CJ Austria teamed up to cut the lead to one, 40-41, with 34.2 seconds remaining.

This gave the Green Archers a much-needed boost, as they started to pull away in the third quarter where they outscored UP 17-8 to go up by six, 57-51.

And with the momentum firmly on their side the Archers took an 11-point advantage of their own, 73-62, after a Joshua David finish off a steal with 1:42 remaining.

UP's Chicco Briones and Reyland Torres tried to nip the lead away, 66-73, with 32.6 seconds remaining, but Doy Dungo had a familiar touchdown finish on the other end to ice the game.

David had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for La Salle. JC Macalalag had nine.

Cagulangan paced UP with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jacob Bayla added 10 markers and three boards for the Fighting Maroons, who played without big man Quentin Millora-Brown.

UP dropped to 9-3 in the season with two elimination games remaining.

La Salle, meanwhile, will take on the also-ran National University next on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

UP, for its part will next face Far Eastern University, which is trying to enter the Final Four, in a crucial matchup on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

