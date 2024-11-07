^

Southwoods Cup offers rich prizes

The Philippine Star
November 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Southwoods Cup offers rich prizes
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup is set to captivate participants with an extraordinary array of prizes, including luxury cars and a Mexican Riviera cruise, when it is held from Nov. 14 to 16 at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite.

The annual tourney has long been known as Manila Southwoods’ flagship event, with the coming edition to offer an impressive lineup of grand hole-in-one prizes, including a Mitsubishi XForce GLS 1.5G, sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) and Alpine Motors Corp., and a Toyota Raize 1.2E CVT 2025, provided by Toyota Silang, Cavite.

For those aiming even higher, a luxurious seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise for two awaits, complete with round-trip airfare between Manila and Los Angeles, courtesy of RCI and Baron Travel. If no participant scores an ace, these prizes will be raffled off.

GOLF

MMPC
Philstar
fbtw
Recommended
