^

Sports

Filipino coach parts ways with Fnatic ONIC Esports

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 12:21pm
Filipino coach parts ways with Fnatic ONIC Esports
Denver “Yeb” Miranda (middle) speaks to his team during the M5 World Championships last year.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippine — Indonesian organization Fnatic ONIC Esports announced Monday night that Filipino coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda has departed the team.

"Today, we have to say goodbye to an incredible leader, mentor, and strategist, Coach Yeb. Under his guidance, Fnatic ONIC reached new heights, from refining our players to inspiring resilience in every team member. Coach Yeb didn't just bring strategies to the table-he brought heart, passion, and a vision that united us all in every match we fought,” the organization said in a post with a farewell video from Miranda as watched by the current players of Fnatic ONIC Esports.

Miranda and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol were the first Filipino imports back in 2022 when they transferred from then ONIC Philippines to the mother organization, ONIC Esports in Indonesia.

Prior to his move to Indonesia, Miranda was the coach of ONIC Philippines and had steered the team to the M3 World Championship, which saw the first all-Filipino M-Series grand final. The squad, however, fell short of the trophy after losing to Blacklist International.

But as he explored opportunities outside the Philippines, Miranda flourished in ONIC Esports and along with Rayosdelsol, brought Fnatic ONIC Esports to new heights. The team, for instance, bagged four consecutive MPL Indonesia titles from Season 10-13; the ONE Esports MPL Invitational trophy in 2022; and the Mobile Legends Mid-Season Cup in 2023. Miranda was also named Best Coach during MPL Indonesia Seasons 11 and 12.

But the team has been seeing a slump since its MPL Indonesia Season 13 win. In MSC 2024, Fnatic ONIC Esports was eliminated as early as the group stages, while its MPL Indonesia title defense ended prematurely after the team was eliminated in the first round of MPL Indonesia's Season 14 playoffs. It thus failed to qualify for the M6 World Championship.

In a longer video posted on YouTube, Miranda is seen giving messages to all his players as well as apologizing to Rayosdelsol for going back to the Philippines first, implying his return to the country. But there is no word yet if he will return to MPL Philippines or if he will coach a different team.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pinoy, Para Games to be tackled at PSA Forum

Batang Pinoy, Para Games to be tackled at PSA Forum

19 hours ago
Two upcoming grassroots events of the Philippine Sports Commission will be discussed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates resume NCAA semis bid

Pirates resume NCAA semis bid

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University will try to claw its way back into Final Four contention as it battles a scrappy San...
Sports
fbtw
Kings roll, level series at 2-2

Kings roll, level series at 2-2

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
To pull even with TNT, Barangay Ginebra did something that’s not been done throughout the PBA Governors’ Cup –...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines smothered Hong Kong, 9-2, yesterday to complete a sweet sweep and a five-peat feat in the East Asia Baseball...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

1 day ago
Ending with a flourish, the Philippines bagged the overall title in the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships here on a calm,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Batangas, South Cotabato headed to decider

MPBL: Batangas, South Cotabato headed to decider

2 hours ago
Batangas sped away in the third quarter and withstood South Cotabato's final assault to prevail, 81-79, late Monday to force...
Sports
fbtw
With Mbappe gone, misfiring PSG under pressure in Champions League

With Mbappe gone, misfiring PSG under pressure in Champions League

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe was always going to leave an enormous void when he left Paris Saint-Germain, and the French side is struggling...
Sports
fbtw
Top-ranked Nelly Korda wins LPGA Player of Year award

Top-ranked Nelly Korda wins LPGA Player of Year award

2 hours ago
World No. 1 Nelly Korda has clinched her first LPGA Player of the Year honors, the LPGA confirmed on Monday (Tuesday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men's world track athlete of year

Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men's world track athlete of year

2 hours ago
Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles is not one of the two finalists for male track athlete of the year, World Athletics rev...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with