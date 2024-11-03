^

Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 12:47pm
Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit
locos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson (middle with the Yulo family led by patriarch Andrew (2nd from left), Angelica (3rd from left), Elaiza (2nd from right) and Eldrew (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Politician, businessman and sportsman Chavit Singson is pushing for the renewed ties between double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his family in time for the Yuletide season.

Singson called for a better relationship between the two sides as he visited the Yulos at home. 

According to the former Ilocos Sur governor and mayor of Narvacan, he is “offering himself to be a catalyst of love and forgiveness.” 

“No amount of success should overshadow one’s love and respect for his family.  Forgiveness, understanding and compassion should always prevail among members of Filipino families,” he said in a statement.

“And with the most wonderful time of the year fast approaching, Filipinos are praying for the Yulos to hand them a gift that’s more precious than gold – the gift of unity in the family,” Singson added.

He gave the Yulo family P1 million in cash as a “pre-Yuletide present” during his visit.

Earlier, Singson said that he will give a P5-million reward to Yulo and his family, but it must be accepted “as a united front.”

