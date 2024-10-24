Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman and senatorial aspirant Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance Philippine sports.

“Kahit sino, pwede (Anyone in sports can reach out to me),” the former Ilocos Sur Governor and now senatorial candidate told sports editors during a private lunch Thursday at Solaire Resort in Paranaque.

In fact, the 83-year-old Singson has been handling the affairs of world title contender Charly Suarez as his manager — and expects nothing in return.

“I set up Charly and his team to train in Las Vegas — all expenses paid,” added the sportsman, who confirmed that the undefeated Suarez (18-0, with 10 knockouts) could be back in the ring again in December.

Suarez attained No. 1 contender status for the WBO super-featherweight championship when he knocked out Jorge Castaneda in their title eliminator last September 20 in Glendale, Arizona.

The former Olympic boxer is just one of possibly numerous other future beneficiaries of Singson’s sports generosity, as the seasoned sportsman promised to look after the welfare of Filipino athletes.

Singson likewise reminded the government to continue doing its part.

“The government should always support our athletes. Given the chance, I will help,” Singson, also the chairman emeritus of the Philippine National Shooting Association, said.

The aspiring senator was accompanied at lunch by his daughter, Richelle Singson-Michael, currently the first nominee of Ako Ilocano Ako party-list, which, like the Singson patriarch, vowed to back Filipino athletes.

“Expect us to be involved in supporting Philippine sports, especially those we traditionally excel in — like boxing — and now weightlifting,” Singson-Michael said.