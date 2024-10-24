^

Sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 3:44pm
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson with his daughter, Richelle Singson-Michael.
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman and senatorial aspirant Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance Philippine sports.

“Kahit sino, pwede (Anyone in sports can reach out to me),” the former Ilocos Sur Governor and now senatorial candidate told sports editors during a private lunch Thursday at Solaire Resort in Paranaque.

In fact, the 83-year-old Singson has been handling the affairs of world title contender Charly Suarez as his manager — and expects nothing in return.

“I set up Charly and his team to train in Las Vegas — all expenses paid,” added the sportsman, who confirmed that the undefeated Suarez (18-0, with 10 knockouts) could be back in the ring again in December.

Suarez attained No. 1 contender status for the WBO super-featherweight championship when he knocked out Jorge Castaneda in their title eliminator last September 20 in Glendale, Arizona.

The former Olympic boxer is just one of possibly numerous other future beneficiaries of Singson’s sports generosity, as the seasoned sportsman promised to look after the welfare of Filipino athletes.

Singson likewise reminded the government to continue doing its part.

“The government should always support our athletes. Given the chance, I will help,” Singson, also the chairman emeritus of the Philippine National Shooting Association, said.

The aspiring senator was accompanied at lunch by his daughter, Richelle Singson-Michael, currently the first nominee of Ako Ilocano Ako party-list, which, like the Singson patriarch, vowed to back Filipino athletes.

“Expect us to be involved in supporting Philippine sports, especially those we traditionally excel in — like boxing — and now weightlifting,” Singson-Michael said.

vuukle comment

CHARLY SUAREZ

CHAVIT SINGSON

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lakers tame Timberwolves in NBA season opener

Lakers tame Timberwolves in NBA season opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the new NBA season on top after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, at the Crypto.com arena...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week RJ Abarrientos proves worth for Ginebra

PBA Player of the Week RJ Abarrientos proves worth for Ginebra

1 day ago
With a skill set and high basketball IQ honed by overseas experience, it’s no longer surprising for Rhon Jay "RJ" Abarrientos...
Sports
fbtw
Uratex Dream credits Philippine women&rsquo;s hoops programs for Red Bull 3x3 success

Uratex Dream credits Philippine women’s hoops programs for Red Bull 3x3 success

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
“Reinvigorated” programs for women’s basketball played a huge part in the Uratex Dream’s dreamlike...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics rain down record-tying 29 triples in NBA opening-day blowout of Knicks

Celtics rain down record-tying 29 triples in NBA opening-day blowout of Knicks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Boston Celtics ushered in the new NBA season with a 3-point barrage, sinking a history-tying 29 triples to blow the New...
Sports
fbtw
Bi&ntilde;an spikers book semis spot

Biñan spikers book semis spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Biñan Tatak Gel booked the third semifinal ticket in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Monster' Inoue set for Christmas cracker vs Australian Goodman

'Monster' Inoue set for Christmas cracker vs Australian Goodman

2 hours ago
Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue will defend his titles against Australia's Sam Goodman in...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen seeks more Mexico success to end winless Formula One run

Verstappen seeks more Mexico success to end winless Formula One run

7 hours ago
After scrapping to a hard-fought podium ahead of title rival Lando Norris last Sunday, Max Verstappen will seek to end a nine-race...
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Miami set sights set on MLS Cup playoff triumph

Messi, Miami set sights set on MLS Cup playoff triumph

8 hours ago
Lionel Messi begins his first MLS playoff campaign on Friday (Saturday Manila time) when Inter Miami takes on Atlanta United...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic won't play Paris Masters, leaving doubt over season

Djokovic won't play Paris Masters, leaving doubt over season

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said he is withdrawing from the Paris Masters, where he is a seven-time champion, in a move which could potentially...
Sports
fbtw
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in NBA

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in NBA

8 hours ago
French teenager Zaccharie Risacher has told AFP he is staying humble as the No. 1 draft pick enters his first NBA season with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with