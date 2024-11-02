^

Sports

Gin Kings go 'Never Say Die' mode in must-win Game 3 vs Tropang Giga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 1:11pm
Gin Kings go 'Never Say Die' mode in must-win Game 3 vs Tropang Giga
Scottie Thompson (9)
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Staring at a 0-2 hole in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, Barangay Ginebra turned to its "Never Say Die" attitude in its Game 3 win over TNT Friday night.

It was a low-scoring, grind-it-out contest, a type of game that Ginebra’s usual high-octane offense failed to solve in the first two games.

But on Friday, Ginebra triumphed 85-73, as they shot 50% from the field while keeping the usually efficient Tropang Giga shooting to just 28-of-86.

After the game, Scottie Thompson said that the squad is hoping that the Game 3 win would jumpstart their chances in the best-of-seven clash.

“First of all, all glory to God for our win tonight. Finals na e, kailangan namin to grind it out every game. Siyempre, down kami, coming to this game 0-2, we just want to win. I think this is the perfect time to show the NSD [Never Say Die] spirit,” Thompson told reporters.

“Sana makabalik kami sa series na ito,” he added.

The guard finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 32 minutes of play.

The team forced Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who had been playing stellar in the first two games, to 24 points but shot just 8-of-26 from the field.

In the game, five Gin Kings finished in double figures, led by Justin Brownlee with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and an assist.

Mav Ahanmisi added 16, while Japeth Aguilar and Stephen Holt chipped in 10 apiece.

“Sobrang laking bagay nitong panalong ito sa amin kasi kung hindi namin makuha ito, our backs against the wall coming sa Game 4,” Thompson said.

“So very crucial sa amin. Like you said, malaking bagay sa confidence namin as a team.”

For his part, Coach Tim Cone stressed that the Game 3 win “won’t mean much” if they don’t win Game 4 on Sunday.

“The two games kind of woke us up and so hopefully, this wakes us up and gets us going through this series. But this one won't mean much tonight if we don't get the one on Sunday,” he said.

“And obviously, we had to expand a lot of energy to win this one tonight and I'm hoping we can find a way to get that energy to play on Sunday.”

Game 4 will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City at 7:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Test of patience

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
A world MMA title has eluded ONE Championship Atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga.
Sports
fbtw
LPGT&rsquo;s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

LPGT’s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

14 hours ago
Top players from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) will compete in the 2024 Party Golfers Ladies Open, scheduled for...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino strengthens Philippines ties

Tolentino strengthens Philippines ties

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino strengthened the country’s ties with...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings fight through TNT defense to take Game 3

Gin Kings fight through TNT defense to take Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The common themes of the TNT Tropang Giga’s wins in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals have been low-scoring contests...
Sports
fbtw
Putting premium on defense works wonders for Tropang Giga

Putting premium on defense works wonders for Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Focusing on defense and making their opponents work hard for their offense are now paying off dividends for the TNT Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kings avoid nightmare

Kings avoid nightmare

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
And as they finally escaped the claws of tormentor TNT, 85-73, the Gin Kings pulled one back in the PBA Governors’ Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine paddlers create ripples with 4 golds

Philippine paddlers create ripples with 4 golds

14 hours ago
Philippine paddlers struck a gold mine on the second day of the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships yesterday, carting away...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Tolentino for Panlilio, Canlas in POC elections

It’s Tolentino for Panlilio, Canlas in POC elections

14 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio and surfing federation chief Dr. Jose Raul Canlas stressed their commitment...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino gamers boost Global Esports' new Valorant team

Filipino gamers boost Global Esports' new Valorant team

By Michelle Lojo | 18 hours ago
VCT Pacific Franchise team Global Esports has unveiled its new roster, which features three Filipinos — Federico "PapiChulo"...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with