Gin Kings go 'Never Say Die' mode in must-win Game 3 vs Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines -- Staring at a 0-2 hole in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, Barangay Ginebra turned to its "Never Say Die" attitude in its Game 3 win over TNT Friday night.

It was a low-scoring, grind-it-out contest, a type of game that Ginebra’s usual high-octane offense failed to solve in the first two games.

But on Friday, Ginebra triumphed 85-73, as they shot 50% from the field while keeping the usually efficient Tropang Giga shooting to just 28-of-86.

After the game, Scottie Thompson said that the squad is hoping that the Game 3 win would jumpstart their chances in the best-of-seven clash.

“First of all, all glory to God for our win tonight. Finals na e, kailangan namin to grind it out every game. Siyempre, down kami, coming to this game 0-2, we just want to win. I think this is the perfect time to show the NSD [Never Say Die] spirit,” Thompson told reporters.

“Sana makabalik kami sa series na ito,” he added.

The guard finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 32 minutes of play.

The team forced Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who had been playing stellar in the first two games, to 24 points but shot just 8-of-26 from the field.

In the game, five Gin Kings finished in double figures, led by Justin Brownlee with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and an assist.

Mav Ahanmisi added 16, while Japeth Aguilar and Stephen Holt chipped in 10 apiece.

“Sobrang laking bagay nitong panalong ito sa amin kasi kung hindi namin makuha ito, our backs against the wall coming sa Game 4,” Thompson said.

“So very crucial sa amin. Like you said, malaking bagay sa confidence namin as a team.”

For his part, Coach Tim Cone stressed that the Game 3 win “won’t mean much” if they don’t win Game 4 on Sunday.

“The two games kind of woke us up and so hopefully, this wakes us up and gets us going through this series. But this one won't mean much tonight if we don't get the one on Sunday,” he said.

“And obviously, we had to expand a lot of energy to win this one tonight and I'm hoping we can find a way to get that energy to play on Sunday.”

Game 4 will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City at 7:30 p.m.