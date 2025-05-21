^

Quezon, Pasig, Batangas book MPBL wins

Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 10:26am
Quezon, Pasig, Batangas book MPBL wins
Joshua Yerro in action for the Quezon Huskers.
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon Huskers proved to be more proficient long-range shooters than the Valenzuela City Magic and prevailed, 75-55, on Tuesday in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Olivarez College Gym in Paranaque City.

Led by Joshua Yerro, who went a perfect 4-of-4 from rainbow territory, and Judel Fuentes, who made 2-of-2, the Huskers drilled in 9-of-19 triple tries that swamped the Magic, who could only sink 3-of-19 attempts.

Smarting from the 82-88 defeat it suffered against Pampanga on May 10, Quezon Province led throughout and by as far as 75-55 en route to a 9-2 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Yerro, a 6-foot-1 high-flyer from Adamson, finished with 14 points and two rebounds to clinch Best Player honors over Judel Fuentes, who posted 13 points, four rebounds and three assists, and JP Sarao, who chalked up 10 points and six rebounds.

Valenzuela tasted a fifth straight loss and tumbled to 3-9 as only Jan Formento struck back with 19 points and three rebounds. 

For their part, the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters notched a wire-to-wire 75-60 victory over the Sarangani Gripper and returned to the upper half of the standings with a 6-5 card.

Powered by Cedrick Ablaza, Levi Hernandez and John Ambulodto, Batangas surged to a 42-24 halftime spread, from which Sarangani couldn't recover.

Hernandez posted 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals; Ambulodto 11 points plus six rebounds; Jeckster Apinan nine points, nine rebounds, four assists; and Mark Niel Cruz nine points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Sarangani, which fell to 2-10, got 19 points and five rebounds from Junjie Hallare; 11 points plus eight rebounds from Coy Alves; and nine points from Larce Sunga.

The Rum Masters, bent on duplicating their 2018 MPBL inaugural triumph, have acquired the services of 6-foot-10 Filipino-American CJ Lane.

A former La Salle, Gilas and Ginebra prospect, the 30-year-old Lane is in the United States and will join the Rum Masters in August.

Pasig City also led throughout and routed Paranaque, 85-70, in the nightcap.

The Pasiguenos pulled away, 70-40, after three quarters before cruising to their second straight win and improving to 4-5.

Chito Jaime presided over Pasig's assault with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals; followed by Rocky Acidre with 13 points and three assists; Warlo James Batac with 12 points and two rebounds; and Jacob Galicia with 10 points and five rebounds.

Prodded by new coach Stephen Mopera, Paranaque put up a stand in the fourth quarter before dropping to 1-8.

The Patriots drew 16 points and four rebounds from James Mangahas; 13 points and nine rebounds from Jayboy Solis; and 13 points, three rebounds and three assists from Allan Bernard Papa.

The MPBL will return to the Alonte Sports Arena on Wednesday with games pitting Muntinlupa against Davao at 4 p.m., Gensan against Basilan at 6 p.m., and Rizal against host Binan at 8 p.m.

