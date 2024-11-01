Gin Kings fight through TNT defense to take Game 3

MANILA, Philippines -- The common themes of the TNT Tropang Giga’s games in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals have been low-scoring contests and tight defense.

This usually spells doom for Barangay Ginebra, which failed to score more than 90 points in their past two defeats in the championship round.

In Game 3, the same thing happened, but the Gin Kings came up on top this time around.

Ginebra finally barged into the win column of the PBA Finals after fending off TNT, 85-73, Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee spearheaded the Gin Kings with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four rebounds and four assists. Mav Ahanmisi backstopped with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Scottie Thompson produced an all-around performance with 15 markers, five boards and four dimes.

With the game being too close for comfort, 68-67, with 7:01 remaining after a Rondae Hollis-Jefferson jumper, Ginebra caught fire.

The Gin Kings unleashed seven straight points to grab a 75-67 lead with three minutes remaining.

Glenn Khobuntin snapped the run with a layup, but Brownlee and Ahanmisi hit timely shots and free throws in the next minutes to secure the win for Ginebra.

“We certainly played a lot better, played better defense and just… I think coming from the San Miguel series, we were just a little worn out and not as focused as we should be. The two games kinda woke us up,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

“Hopefully, this wakes us up and gets us going in this series,” he added.

The two teams were kept in a close contest at the end of the third quarter, with Ginebra leading by just three, 62-59, heading into the payoff period.

It was more of the same in the first few minutes of the fourth frame, but TNT’s misses from way beyond, as well as turnovers, changed the tide of the game.

Japeth Aguilar and Stephen Holt had 10 apiece for Ginebra.

Hollis-Jeferson once again played all 48 minutes and finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to go with four steals and a block. He, however, made just eight of his 26 field goal attempts, good for 30.8%.

Poy Erram added 12 points, while Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy had 10 apiece.

Ginebra was able to shoot 50% from the field, but committed 19 turnovers. However, they were able to dish out 21 assists.

TNT made just 28 of their 86 field goals, good for 32.6% shooting.

Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. at the same venue.